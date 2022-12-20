This Hot Spring in Colorado Has Gorgeous Snowy Views & Nights Are For Adults Only

Soaking in a natural hot spring while magical wintry views surround you is quite a magical experience.

The Strawberry Park Hot Springs is tucked in the snowy mountains of Steamboat Springs, CO, and you can find a relaxing oasis with several steamy open-air pools to melt into.

For just $20, you will have two hours to spend in the 106° mineral water sourced from the surrounding streams. The toasty temperatures will definitely help you ignore the bitter chill of Colorado's winter and spring seasons.

There are five areas with pools created from carved rock, which further adds to the natural vibe of the stunning experience.

You can steep in the springs as early as 10 a.m. However, come sundown, no one under the age of 18 years is allowed in the pools, providing a fun, adult-only environment without the stress of taking care of children.

Private massage therapy is another popular amenity the park offers. Starting at $70, you can choose your timing and type, including Watsu aquatic massages.

If you want to indulge in the entire experience for a couple of days, camping out in the property's cabins gives you exclusive access to the pools from sunrise to midnight. Lodging options start at $95 for two nights.

To enjoy all that Strawberry Park has to offer, you must reserve your spot online ahead of time, as no walk-ups are accepted.

Strawberry Park Hot Spring

Price: $20

Address: 44200 County Rd 36, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Why You Need To Go: This unique experience offers a soak in steamy mineral water surrounded by gorgeous mountainscapes.