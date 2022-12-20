ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch

Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health

Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
HOUSTON, TX
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts

Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Young Thug’s Sister Says His Name Is an Acronym, Spells Out What It Stands For

Young Thug's sister has revealed that his rap name is actually an acronym and has spelled out exactly what it stands for. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Young Thug's sister, HiDorraah, a hip-hop artist in her own right, hit up Instagram with a revelation about her superstar brother that was seemingly unbeknownst to his legion of fans. HiDorraah, also known by her government name, Dora Williams, explained why her currently incarcerated brother chose "Young Thug" as his rap game moniker and its impactful significance to the YSL founder.
GEORGIA STATE
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says Trippie Redd Doesn’t Like Him

YoungBoy Never Broke Again said that Trippie Redd doesn't like him anymore. On Friday (Dec. 23), while talking to listeners on his radio show on Amazon's Amp app, NBA YoungBoy revealed that Trippie Redd doesn't like him anymore. The two rappers used to appear together on songs like "Hate Me" and "Murda." But, according to the Louisiana rhymer, their friendship is now nonexistent.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kim Kardashian Returns To Her Dark Hair & Stuns In A Sparkling Silver Gown For Christmas Eve Bash

The KarJenner Christmas Eve celebration was back and better than ever in 2022! After being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19, the family was back in the celebratory mood this year. As always, Kim Kardashian stole the show with her outfit for the evening. The reality star traded in her honey blonde hair she’s had since the Met Gala for her original long brunette locks. She kept things magical with a curve-hugging silver gown that featured a skinny shoulder strap and another, thicker, more architectural sleeve.
Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million

Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
The Eras Tour Might Make Taylor Swift a Billionaire — Fans React

After all the drama with Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift is set to reach billionaire status in 2023 due to her headline-making Eras Tour. According to Forbes, she could earn nearly 48 times more than Ticketmaster from the ticket sales for the tour, which were so cutthroat they crashed the site and landed Ticketmaster in some long-awaited hot water over their business practices.
Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2022

Death, though inevitable, is never an easy pill to swallow. This year, we sadly lost several hip-hop artists who touched the culture in one way or another. Bad news came early in the year when Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston. The Tennessee native broke into the rap scene in the early 2010s and had a breakout hit with the 2014 song "Yayo" under Yo Gotti's CMG label. In December, a man was arrested and charged with Snootie's murder.
TENNESSEE STATE
Playboi Carti Returns to Social Media, Teases New Music

Playboi Carti has returned to Instagram and he posted an image that could mean he's releasing new music very soon. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Playboi Carti reactivated his Instagram account and posted an image of a play button over an equalizer image. What could this mean?. It could mean...
GEORGIA STATE
