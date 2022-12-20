Read full article on original website
Tory Lanez Guilty on All Charges in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial
UPDATE (Dec 23):. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has released the following statement to XXL in the wake of Tory Lanez being found guilty on all charges in his trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion: "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg."
Pardison Fontaine Makes Statement in Defense of Women Ahead of Tory Lanez Trial Verdict
Pardison Fontaine has issued a statement in defense of women ahead of the announcement of the Tory Lanez trial verdict for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Thursday (Dec. 22), Pardison Fontaine shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story where he showed sympathy for women who have suffered "injustice."
Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing The Scotts Collaboration With Travis Scott
Kid Cudi has announced that he's no longer doing The Scotts collaboration with Travis Scott. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi jumped on Twitter for an early morning Q&A session with fans and one person asked him about his collaborative project with Travis Scott called The Scotts. That's when the Cudder relayed the bad news.
JoJo Siwa Says Ex-Girlfriend Had ‘Nothing to Gain Anymore’ After Ranting About Being ‘Used’
The side of TikTok nicknamed "Leztopia" is once again in shambles after JoJo Siwa's breakup with her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus, a social media influencer. The two dated for a few months before allegedly calling it quits while aboard a recent cruise. Now, on Dec. 20, Siwa posted a shady video...
Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch
Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health
Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
19 People Who Were Roasted So Hard, They Might As Well Be Chestnuts On An Open Fire
These people are going to recover slower than the economy.
Young Thug’s Sister Says His Name Is an Acronym, Spells Out What It Stands For
Young Thug's sister has revealed that his rap name is actually an acronym and has spelled out exactly what it stands for. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Young Thug's sister, HiDorraah, a hip-hop artist in her own right, hit up Instagram with a revelation about her superstar brother that was seemingly unbeknownst to his legion of fans. HiDorraah, also known by her government name, Dora Williams, explained why her currently incarcerated brother chose "Young Thug" as his rap game moniker and its impactful significance to the YSL founder.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says Trippie Redd Doesn’t Like Him
YoungBoy Never Broke Again said that Trippie Redd doesn't like him anymore. On Friday (Dec. 23), while talking to listeners on his radio show on Amazon's Amp app, NBA YoungBoy revealed that Trippie Redd doesn't like him anymore. The two rappers used to appear together on songs like "Hate Me" and "Murda." But, according to the Louisiana rhymer, their friendship is now nonexistent.
Kim Kardashian Returns To Her Dark Hair & Stuns In A Sparkling Silver Gown For Christmas Eve Bash
The KarJenner Christmas Eve celebration was back and better than ever in 2022! After being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19, the family was back in the celebratory mood this year. As always, Kim Kardashian stole the show with her outfit for the evening. The reality star traded in her honey blonde hair she’s had since the Met Gala for her original long brunette locks. She kept things magical with a curve-hugging silver gown that featured a skinny shoulder strap and another, thicker, more architectural sleeve.
Pop Star Zara Larsson Defends Herself After ‘Edited’ Comment Using ‘Gay Slur’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Zara Larsson, a Swedish pop star known for hits like "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You," defended herself on TikTok after an "edited" comment allegedly made by her went viral on the app. The fake comment was posted by @6aloha_senoritas9 on TikTok and was made to look like Larsson called...
Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million
Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
Akon Defends Nick Cannon Having Numerous Kids With Multiple Women, Says That’s How Life Is Supposed to Be
Akon is defending Nick Cannon's philosophy regarding having numerous kids with multiple women. In fact, the legendary crooner thinks that Nick's lifestyle is exactly how "life is supposed to be." On Monday (Dec. 19), Akon sat down for a lengthy interview on The Zeze Millz Show. During the hour-long interview,...
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
Fans Are Convinced Phoebe Bridgers Is Alluding to Paul Mescal Breakup in New Song
Fans are convinced that singer Phoebe Bridgers and her partner Paul Mescal have broken up. Rumors have been swirling that the pair recently called it quits and fans are pointing to SZA's song "Ghost In The Machine" as proof. WARNING: Lyric contains graphic language. Bridgers is featured on the song...
The Eras Tour Might Make Taylor Swift a Billionaire — Fans React
After all the drama with Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift is set to reach billionaire status in 2023 due to her headline-making Eras Tour. According to Forbes, she could earn nearly 48 times more than Ticketmaster from the ticket sales for the tour, which were so cutthroat they crashed the site and landed Ticketmaster in some long-awaited hot water over their business practices.
People Shared The Most Questionable Things Their Boyfriends Ever Cooked, And LOL, Thank Goodness For Love
Gentlemen, pickles should not be the centerpiece of any meal.
Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2022
Death, though inevitable, is never an easy pill to swallow. This year, we sadly lost several hip-hop artists who touched the culture in one way or another. Bad news came early in the year when Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston. The Tennessee native broke into the rap scene in the early 2010s and had a breakout hit with the 2014 song "Yayo" under Yo Gotti's CMG label. In December, a man was arrested and charged with Snootie's murder.
Playboi Carti Returns to Social Media, Teases New Music
Playboi Carti has returned to Instagram and he posted an image that could mean he's releasing new music very soon. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Playboi Carti reactivated his Instagram account and posted an image of a play button over an equalizer image. What could this mean?. It could mean...
