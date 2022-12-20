ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonya Eddy of ‘General Hospital’ has died at 55

By Laura Morrison
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — A longtime actor on the soap opera “General Hospital” has died.

Executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed Tuesday that Sonya Eddy, who played head nurse Epiphany Johnson, passed away at 55 years old.

“I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend,” Valentini said on Twitter. “The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

Final goodbye: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2022

Since 2006, the actor had reportedly been on 543 episodes of the long-running daytime show.

“On behalf of the entire ‘General Hospital’ cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed,” Valentini wrote.

Over the years, Eddy also made appearances on various TV shows and in films, including “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.”

    GENERAL HOSPITAL – Sonya Eddy (Epiphany) and Brianna Brown (Lisa) in a scene that airs the week of January 11, 2010 on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime’s “General Hospital.” “General Hospital” airs Monday-Friday (3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. GH09 (Photo by Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) SONYA EDDY, BRIANNA BROWN
    Bree Williamson, Sonya Eddy and BethAnn Bonner (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Friend and fellow actor Olivia Spencer also took to social media to honor Eddy.

“My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night,” Spencer wrote on Instagram . “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of ‘General Hospital fans’ will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

