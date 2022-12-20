ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett

Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Candle Shop Turns Delicious Portuguese Dessert Into Latest Scent

I'm picky when it comes to candle scents, especially if I'm using them to spruce up the house for when company comes over. While some people would rather burn a nice floral fragrance, I'd much rather have something along the lines of a food-based smell. For example: sugar cookies, warm apple pie, etc. Anything to do with desserts, I'm all about. Selfishly, the hungrier the smell makes my guests, the better.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford State Pier Development Proposal Selected

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's State Pier could soon see a seafood offloading and auction facility along with restaurants and retail, under a development agreement announced Thursday. State Pier manager MassDevelopment has provisionally selected Taber's Wharf Partners — a group of local companies including BASE seafood auctioneers, Raw Seafoods...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

