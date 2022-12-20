Read full article on original website
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically Heaven
The Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island is a luxurious seaside resort that has been welcoming guests for over 150 years. Located on a stunning stretch of coastline, the Ocean House offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and easy access to the area's many beaches and attractions.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
Fairhaven Restaurant ‘Hires’ a Robot to Create a Better Dining Experience
What is Wall-E? Named after Disney’s beloved character Wall-E by the staff at Traveler's, the server/host assist unit stands just under 3.5 feet tall and was developed by a tech company called Bear Robotics. Wall-E is equipped with laser imaging, detection, and ranging to allow the robot to move...
Sandwich’s ‘Gibbsville at Kayla’s’ Light Display Has Brought Holiday Cheer for Over 50 Years
Generation after generation of holiday fun seekers have passed through the gates of Gibbsville over the past half-century, as this one Sandwich, Massachusetts yard becomes a Christmas town of its own each year. To find this delightful destination, you’ll want to set your GPS at 339 Route 6A in the...
Turnto10.com
Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
When It Comes to Grocery Shopping, This Has to Be a Top Tier Pet Peeve
Just once in my life, I'd love to just go grocery shopping without surrounding myself with the idiocracy of other shoppers. Whether you're working out at the gym, driving on the highway, or lounging on the beach, there should always be a common practice of etiquette behavior. This also applies to grocery stores.
ABC6.com
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
ABC6.com
New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings
Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
Turnto10.com
New 'mystery tree' appears in Middletown and town says people are decorating it
(WJAR) — A new “Mystery Tree” has appeared in Middletown, and town officials say its arrival is more than welcome. The Christmas tree with a driftwood cross on top appeared on the Surfer’s End of Second Beach on Sachuest Point Road. According to the town many...
Critically ill North Kingstown teen defies odds just in time for Christmas
The 17-year-old North Kingstown girl has spent the last few weeks battling pneumonia and the flu at Rhode Island Hospital.
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Downtown Providence Apt. Building Wall Appears to Separate - Emergency Response Onsite
The former People Savings Banks Building on Westminster Street in downtown Providence is being examined by emergency response and city officials for damage due to the high winds. The building currently houses luxury apartments. The Providence Fire Department closed off the street in a one-block area on Friday afternoon. City...
ABC6.com
VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett
Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
New Bedford Candle Shop Turns Delicious Portuguese Dessert Into Latest Scent
I'm picky when it comes to candle scents, especially if I'm using them to spruce up the house for when company comes over. While some people would rather burn a nice floral fragrance, I'd much rather have something along the lines of a food-based smell. For example: sugar cookies, warm apple pie, etc. Anything to do with desserts, I'm all about. Selfishly, the hungrier the smell makes my guests, the better.
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
New Bedford State Pier Development Proposal Selected
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's State Pier could soon see a seafood offloading and auction facility along with restaurants and retail, under a development agreement announced Thursday. State Pier manager MassDevelopment has provisionally selected Taber's Wharf Partners — a group of local companies including BASE seafood auctioneers, Raw Seafoods...
