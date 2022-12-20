Read full article on original website
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years
The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
Why James Cameron Shows Pregnant Women In Battle In Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Avatar filmmaker wanted to take female empowerment to a new level with the sequel.
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
James Cameron says he thinks Kate Winslet was ‘traumatised’ by Titanic
James Cameron has said he thinks Kate Winslet was a “bit traumatised” after filming Titanic.Winslet starred as Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack in Cameron’s 1997 hit blockbuster. She was 22 years old at the time.The actor and director are reuniting for the much-anticipated sequel to his 2009 film Avatar, which is due out later this month. The reunion comes as somewhat of a surprise given that at the time of Titanic, Winslet expressed hesitance over working with Cameron again.Speaking to Radio Times, Cameron reflected on shooting Titanic with Winslet, stating: “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit...
James Cameron responds to Matt Damon 'beating himself up' over turning down $270 million 'Avatar' role: 'Get over it'
Cameron told BBC Radio 1 that Damon should stop "beating himself up" for turning down the lead role and an offer of 10% of "Avatar" profits.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Was A Box Office Flop As She Believed It Was Released Years Ago
Edie Falco is one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic. Since The Sopranos alum filmed the movie several years ago she had thought it had been released and flopped at the box office after not hearing much buzz. During an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16, Falco recounted she had come to terms with the thought that Avatar hadn’t done well until someone told her it had not been released yet. “I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time. And the second Avatar, the...
James Cameron says Stranger Things issue prompted Avatar filming decision
James Cameron has already filmed Avatar 3 and 4 scenes due to an issue he has with Stranger Things.The director has been taking part in a string of interviews to promote the second film in the franchise, The Way of Water, revealing various stages of the exhaustive filming process for the sci-fi movies.And it turns out that Stranger Things influenced his decision to shoot parts of the second and third films at once.Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cameron said that he has shot parts of the next two instalments in the Avatar franchise in one go, to avoid having the...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye Scene Removed From the Movie
The first time MCU fans met Danai Gurira's Okoye was in the first Black Panther movie in 2018. Introduced as one of the Dora Milaje, Okoye was shown as a force to be reckoned with as she fulfilled her duty to protect Wakanda and the royal family. This largely carries over into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but after a recruitment mission with Shuri (Letitia Wright) goes awry, Okoye is stripped of her title and her purpose lands on shaky ground.
First ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reactions Indicate It’s Another James Cameron Classic
After a thirteen-year wait for the sequel, it sounds like audiences who fell in love with 2009’s Avatar are about to have a very happy holiday season at the movie theater. Avatar: The Way of Water premiered yesterday and those who were in attendance in London or at press screenings around the globe were allowed to take to social media to share their thoughts. In a nutshell, the film is another hit for director James Cameron.
Avatar 2 Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying About James Cameron's The Way Of Water
Following the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London on Tuesday, here's what its first audience thinks.
James Cameron Responds To Matt Damon Revealing He Declined 10% Of Avatar Earnings
Matt Damon had to say no to the original Avatar ahead of it becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time.
James Cameron Says Marvel VFX Are "Not Even Close" to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
James Cameron took 13 years to perfect the story and visuals for his upcoming feature Avatar: The Way of Water and it paid off as the initial reviews of the movie called it "immersive, stunning, and better than the first film.” Fans are eagerly waiting to return to Pandora and see the mystical underwater world that has come out of the director’s vivid imagination. However, there are some who have compared the movie’s VFX work to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with ComicBook, the director slammed such comparisons saying, “It’s not even close.”
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
‘Avatar 4’ Is Already Being Filmed; Here’s When It’s Coming to Theaters
Here's a breakdown of what to expect from the upcoming installments of 'Avatar' and tentative release dates for Avatar 3, 4, and 5.
Avatar 2 director James Cameron wants to make a six-hour movie, god help us all
Avatar: The Way of Water has been a long time coming and by ‘a long time,’ I mean 13 years. I was on a middle school trip when I saw the original Avatar and now here I am preparing you all for the intense bladder control bootcamp James Cameron wants us all to get booked into, but more of that later.
Charlie Cox Is Flattered By James Bond Fancasts, But He's Not Interested in Playing Him
While Charlie Cox fans would love to see the English actor playing the world’s most famous spy, it seems like the star is not interested in the role of James Bond. In an interview for NME, Cox also discussed what he would love to see in the next iteration of 007.
