KRDO
Barricaded suspect in standoff with Pueblo Police
PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- A standoff is underway between a barricaded suspect and Pueblo Police at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in Pueblo. The first reports of the standoff were reported to KRDO at around 2:40 P.M. Saturday. Pueblo Police confirmed that the barricaded suspect is wanted for multiple alleged armed...
KKTV
1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning. Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.
Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
KKTV
Murder-suicide investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Police are investigating after two men were found dead at a local business in Pueblo Thursday night. Police said they were dispatched on a report of shots fired to a business on the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street, in north Pueblo, just before 10:30 p.m. According to officers, they found two men dead when they arrived on scene.
Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a harassment investigation led to officers discovering fentanyl and meth inside a home in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, officers responded to a harassment call for service on Hatch Circle just after 3:50 p.m. According to the police, officers found that the individuals involved with the harassment allegations had unrelated The post Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
Man in critical condition following accidental shooting
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating reports of an accidental shooting that left a man in critical condition early Saturday morning on Dec. 24. At approximately 1:10 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Point on reports of an accidental shooting. Officers found a man […]
Dec. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Austin Aragon, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’02” tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair andhazel eyes. Aragon was previously featured on Safe Streets on April 1st, 2016. He has a […]
2 shot at Aurora tattoo shop, gunman wanted
A gunman opened fire on an Aurora tattoo shop Wednesday night and he's still on the run.
3-year-old hospitalized from fentanyl
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after receiving reports of a three-year-old child who had come into contact with fentanyl on Wednesday, Dec. 21. PPD said the child was rushed to a hospital where the child’s condition worsened. The child was later transported to another hospital in Colorado for additional treatment. […]
Denver police need help locating this carjacking suspect
The robbery carjacking happened on the 1500 block of North Xavier Street on the afternoon of Dec.11.
Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 36-year- old man was booked in the El Paso County Jail on second-degree murder charges after he attempted to break into a closed police station to turn himself in. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Carlos Trejo attempted to get into the Falcon Police substation at 1:23 The post Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Three-year-old child found unresponsive in Pueblo after coming into contact with fentanyl
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after the Pueblo Police Department found a young child who had reportedly come into contact with fentanyl. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive three-year-old child. It was at the scene that investigators determined the child had come into contact with the dangerous drug.
COLD CASE: Who killed Greg Carter?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a homicide that left a man dead in a hospital 13 years ago in 2009. 43-year-old Greg Carter was being treated at a hospital for a traumatic brain injury possibly caused by a beer bottle, according to CSPD. Medical staff had removed glass […]
KRDO
Court Docs: Pueblo County jail deputy’s arrest linked to domestic violence allegations
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly released court documents reveal the arrest of a Pueblo County Jail deputy is tied with domestic violence allegations. Donald Teschner, 38, faces a misdemeanor harassment charge that includes a domestic violence enhancer. He's currently on administrative leave with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. According...
Woman missing out of Pueblo found
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/22/2022 10:32 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Dawn Robinson has been found and is safe, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). ORIGINAL STORY: Woman missing out of Pueblo WEDNESDAY 12/21/2022 4:13 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a woman missing out of Pueblo since November. PPD […]
KKTV
Young boy calls 911 after fire sparks in Cimarron Hills home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews across southern Colorado battled a home fire in the Cimarron Hills area. Chief Andrew York with Cimarron Hills Fire Department tells 11 News the fire sparked around noon on White Mountain Drive. This is in the eastern part of Colorado Springs. As fire crews...
Man found dead in freezing temps near Citadel Mall
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed one person died and another was hospitalized as a result of the dangerously cold temperatures that hit Southern Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 23. In response to an inquiry by FOX21 News, a spokesperson for CSPD confirmed that officers with the Sand Creek division found […]
Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Pueblo County deputy arrested on harassment charge
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo County jail worker has been booked into the jail himself. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office detention deputy Donald Teschner was arrested Tuesday by the Pueblo Police and was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Teschner is charged with misdemeanor harassment strike/shove/kick. He was released from jail Tuesday on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.
