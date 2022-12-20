Read full article on original website
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message
Antonio Brown once again went public this week with a private message Tom Brady sent him, and the latest makes the star quarterback look even better than the previous one did. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Friday that appeared to show a direct message Brady sent him on Instagram. The message was... The post Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eli Apple calls Mac Jones' block at the knees 'a dirty play' in Bengals-Patriots game
Many reacted on Twitter to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' questionable hit on Bengals defensive back Eli Apple during the fourth quarter.
Should Tennessee Titans rest starters vs Dallas Cowboys or look for way to win? It matters.
Should the Tennessee Titans rest their starters in a meaningless game against the Dallas Cowboys, or use the game to try to relearn how to win?
Lincoln Riley and the USC 12 days of Christmas -- 2022 version
Merry Christmas from all of us at Trojans Wire. What a year we had at this website. Lincoln Riley made USC football relevant and memorable once again. The Trojans were not 4-8. They did not slide into obscurity and mediocrity. They didn’t lose a bunch of games at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Heck, they didn’t lose a single game at the Coliseum or in Los Angeles (sorry, UCLA!).
Buccaneers list Julio Jones (knee) as questionable in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 16's contest versus the Arizona Cardinals. After three limited practices, Jones' status is currently in question with a knee ailment that forced him to sit in Week 15. In a matchup against an Arizona defense allowing 26.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Russell Gage should see more targets if Jones is inactive.
76ers Express Excitement for Christmas at the Garden vs. Knicks
Here's what the 76ers had to say about their upcoming game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) available for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is active for Friday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Watanabe will play at home after he was listed as questionable with right hamstring tightness. In 21.7 expected minutes, our models project Watanabe to score 18.8 FanDuel points. Watanabe's projection includes 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) going on injured reserve
The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on season-ending injured reserve. Landry will miss the final three games of the season. He finishes with 39 targets in nine games. Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, so the Saints will be thin at wideout. Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith will likely be the primary wide receivers. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill should also be more involved on offense.
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) active for Seahawks in Week 16
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker will play Saturday in the team's Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker was originally listed questionable due to his sprained ankle along with a back ailment, but he's been cleared to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our models project Walker...
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for remainder of regular season, 'unlikely' to return in playoffs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Per Schefter, Tannehill is "unlikely" to return in the playoffs after he underwent ankle surgery. Expect Malik Willis to start under center going forward. For Week 16's matchup against a Houston Texans' unit allowing 14.3...
Jones: T.Y. Hilton will be active for Cowboys' Week 16 matchup versus Eagles
According to Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be available for Week 16's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hilton is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's division matchup against a Philly unit allowing 24.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers after he signed with Dallas earlier this month.
Sammy Watkins active for Baltimore's Week 16 contest versus Falcons
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is available for Week 16's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watkins is active on Saturday despite being claimed by the Ravens earlier this week. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense giving up 30.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Watkins to see 1.9 targets.
MarJon Beauchamp playing bench role for Bucks on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Marjon Beauchamp is not starting in Friday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Beauchamp will come off the bench after Jevon Carter was announced as Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 314.8 minutes this season, Beauchamp is averaging 0.73 FanDuel points per minute.
Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) expected to play in Patriots' Week 16 matchup
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After limited practices, Meyers is expected to suit up despite a recent shoulder injury. In an opportunity against a Cincinnati defense allowing 25.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
Keldon Johnson (back) not listed on Spurs' Friday injury report
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (back) is available for Friday's contest versus the Orlando Magic. After sitting out two games with a back contusion, Johnson is on track to return on Friday night. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes...
Denver's Chase Edmonds (ankle) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 16
Denver Broncos running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) is eligible to play in Week 16's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After a four game absence with a high ankle sprain, Edmonds is expected to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Rams' defense giving up 20.0 FanDuel points per game to running backs, expect Edmonds to play backup role on Christmas.
Evan Mobley (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mobley is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Toronto. Mobley's Friday projection includes 15.8...
Quentin Grimes (ankle) active for Knicks on Friday
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes will be active at home despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Grimes to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Grimes' current projection includes 13.3 points,...
Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
