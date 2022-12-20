Read full article on original website
Capitals' John Carlson: Taken to hospital
Carlson (face) was taken to the hospital after Friday's game against Winnipeg for "precautionary reasons," Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face and immediately left the game Friday. Fortunately, it sounds like the veteran defenseman only needed further evaluation as a precaution. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Late-season surge continues in win
Engram secured seven of eight targets for 113 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Engram comfortably paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets, continuing what has been a remarkable late-season breakout. The veteran tight end now has two 100-yard efforts in the last three games, putting together an elite 26-337-2 line on 33 targets over that span. Given his emergence and the Jaguars' ongoing postseason push, Engram figures to once again play a critical role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Not ready to return
Aho (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Penguins, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Aho is considered to need more practice time before returning from his injury, so he should probably be considered doubtful for Friday's game versus the Flyers as well. With Aho missing a seventh straight game, Paul Stastny will continue to pick up extra playing time in a top-six role.
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Lower-body injury
Marchessault is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault will miss Friday's tilt against St. Louis as Brayden Pachal and Pavel Dorofeyev have been recalled from AHL Henderson. Marchessault has 14 goals and 27 points in 35 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness. McCollum is coming off his season high in points and arguably his best overall game of the year. The Pelicans could be cautious with his injury, as Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back. If McCollum is unable to suit up, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham will likely receive extended minutes.
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
USC rises in 'best of the West' college basketball rankings
The USC Trojans are not on the same level as the UCLA Bruins and Arizona Wildcats. UCLA recently beat Maryland on the road and Kentucky in a neutral-site game. Arizona has beaten Creighton, San Diego State, Indiana, and Tennessee. USC is not in the same ballpark as the Pac-12’s two elite teams. However, after UCLA, Arizona, and Gonzaga, who is the fourth-best college basketball team in the Western United States?
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Heavy workload in Week 16 win
Etienne rushed 22 times for 83 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Etienne was given a robust workload with head coach Doug Pederson picking his spots against the Jets' talented pass defense. The second-year back responded in fine form, gaining consistent yardage on the ground and contributing through the air by equaling a season high in receptions. Etienne's carry total was his third highest of the season and most voluminous since Week 9, and he'll now have extra time to gear up for a critical Week 17 road divisional clash with the Texans' porous run defense a week from Sunday.
Jets' Quincy Williams: Ten tackles against former team
Williams had 10 tackles (six solo) -- including one tackle for loss -- in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Williams posted his second double-digit tackle total of the season. He needs 24 tackles over the Jets' last two games to tie last season's career high of 110, so the former third-round draft pick of the Jaguars appears likely to fall just shy of that total.
Titans' Malik Willis: Ugly effort in loss
Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 99 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans. He added seven rushes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Willis drew his fourth start of the season with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sidelined, but he struggled to get the Titans' offense moving. He averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt and his longest completion of the day went for just 14 yards. In addition, Willis threw a pair of interceptions, the first of which came on a potential game-winning drive inside Houston territory late in the fourth quarter. Positively, he did tally a 14-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter. While that hinted at his potential to excel, Willis' outlook for the final two games of the regular season is not positive.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
Commanders' Chase Young: Finally ready for 2022 debut
Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Young (knee) will make his 2022 debut Saturday at San Francisco, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Though Rivera characterized Young as a "full go" for the Week 16 contest, the star defensive end will be on an unspecified pitch count to some degree while he plays in his first game in more than 13 months, per Jhabvala. After tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee and rupturing his patellar tendon in late November of last year and undergoing surgery, Young was cleared to practice Nov. 2 and was then activated from the PUP list three weeks later. Despite being added back to the 53-man roster, Young proceeded to miss the Commanders' subsequent three games while he continued to slowly ramp up in practice, but he appears to have turned a corner in his recovery from the knee injury this week. His return this weekend in any capacity should provide a nice boost to the Washington pass rush.
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Activated from injured reserve
The Titans activated Cunningham (elbow) from injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Cunningham missed five consecutive games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury and remained sidelined for a sixth straight contest Week 15 despite being designated to return. However, it appears he'll make his return to action Week 16 after being added to the active roster Friday. Across five appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 24 tackles and one pass defense.
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot: Suffers apparent leg injury
Smoot was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports. Smoot suffered a non-contact injury in the final moments of Thursday's win, so there was no official diagnosis...
Saints' Taysom Hill: Helps power rushing win
Hill logged nine carries for 56 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 17-10 victory over the Browns. He did record a target or passing attempt. Hill played a primary role in this comeback effort during Saturday's brutally cold and windy conditions. After struggling to establish any consistency with its banged-up receiving corps, New Orleans turned to an option running game between Hill and running back Alvin Kamara, the latter of whom paced the team with 20 rushing attempts for 76 yards. Hill totaled 27 yards on his first two carries in the second quarter, and he finished his most carries since the Week 8 win over Las Vegas. This included an eight-yard rushing touchdown through the middle of Cleveland's defense to tie the game 10-10 early in the third quarter. While Hill's increased usage was largely due to the unique conditions of Saturday's game, New Orleans' recent success with its rushing game could mean an increased role for Hill over the final two games of the regular season.
