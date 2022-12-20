ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Jayden Daniels announces return to LSU for the 2023 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) – Christmas came early for the LSU Tigers as they learn today that starting quarterback Jayden Daniels will return for the 2023 season. Daniels made the announcement on Twitter, detailing the “amazing ride” he had in his first year with the Tigers. Daniels...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Last-minute shoppers take on freezing weather in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Thousands took to the Mall of Louisiana the night before Christmas Eve to check off their list. “I am last minute to every event I go to and Christmas for sure is last minute shopping I will do,” said Calvin Pickett, said one shopper. “It’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Baton Rouge Zoo prepares for freezing temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Humans are not the only ones who need to brace for colder temperatures. The Baton Rouge Zoo is preparing to keep its critters warm during the freeze that’s expected to occur overnight. Baton Rouge Zoo Director Jim Fleshman said, “Well, when everybody else...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Fight bleeds from funeral to family home, leaves one man injured

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Alabama man was shot after attending his father’s funeral in Louisiana. According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (WFPSO), Michael Lancaster, 51, was identified as the victim. He was found with wounds to the head, neck and shoulder according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge teen girl missing since Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge teenager is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday from the Sherwood Meadow area. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Construction-related fire at EBRP Housing Authority

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire in the 4000 block of North Boulevard at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority building on Friday (Dec. 23) morning. BRFD says when firefighters arrived at the scene, light smoke was coming from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Sheriff’s office looking for 3 missing girls last seen in Denham Springs before freeze

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies in Livingston Parish are looking for three missing girls who reportedly ran away overnight. The three girls were identified as Olivia Carrier, 12, Jandi Hughes, 16, and Anna Barker, 14. All three reportedly ran away overnight around midnight and were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs, the sheriff’s office said.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Ascension Parish man dies in head-on crash

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner was driving eastbound on LA 928. Head struck the 4-Runner head-on and crashed.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Two Baton Rouge organizations provide locals in need with free meals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As we head into the holiday weekend, two well-known capital area organizations are making efforts to feed hundreds of families in need. This provision is especially precious to some recipients, as these meals are the only way they’ll be able to feed their families this Christmas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
City of Walker releases statement about gas shortage

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday morning, the City of Walker experienced a natural gas outage and low gas pressure, leaving customers without heating during the freezing temperatures. The City of Walker has crews working to improve gas pressure but is asking for the public’s help by preserving gas...
WALKER, LA
Woman working at Assumption Parish jail arrested after allegedly bringing in contraband for money

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman who was employed at the Assumption Parish jail was arrested Wednesday after allegedly smuggling in cell phones and other banned items. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the employee as jail food service provider Brittany McBridge Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville. An investigation was launched after correctional officers intercepted banned items in a two-month period, the sheriff’s office said.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

