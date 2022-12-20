Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Jayden Daniels announces return to LSU for the 2023 season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) – Christmas came early for the LSU Tigers as they learn today that starting quarterback Jayden Daniels will return for the 2023 season. Daniels made the announcement on Twitter, detailing the “amazing ride” he had in his first year with the Tigers. Daniels...
brproud.com
Last-minute shoppers take on freezing weather in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Thousands took to the Mall of Louisiana the night before Christmas Eve to check off their list. “I am last minute to every event I go to and Christmas for sure is last minute shopping I will do,” said Calvin Pickett, said one shopper. “It’s...
brproud.com
Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
brproud.com
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
brproud.com
The Baton Rouge Zoo prepares for freezing temperatures
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Humans are not the only ones who need to brace for colder temperatures. The Baton Rouge Zoo is preparing to keep its critters warm during the freeze that’s expected to occur overnight. Baton Rouge Zoo Director Jim Fleshman said, “Well, when everybody else...
brproud.com
Fight bleeds from funeral to family home, leaves one man injured
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Alabama man was shot after attending his father’s funeral in Louisiana. According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (WFPSO), Michael Lancaster, 51, was identified as the victim. He was found with wounds to the head, neck and shoulder according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge teen girl missing since Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge teenager is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday from the Sherwood Meadow area. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans and white shoes.
brproud.com
Construction-related fire at EBRP Housing Authority
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire in the 4000 block of North Boulevard at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority building on Friday (Dec. 23) morning. BRFD says when firefighters arrived at the scene, light smoke was coming from the...
brproud.com
Community honors late Port Allen city marshal by ordering his daily breakfast
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Port Allen City Marshal Michael A. “Mike” Zito died on Monday, Dec. 19. Since then, tributes have poured in, including one at the Court Street Cafe, 805 Court St., Port Allen. Restaurant manager Chae Fitzgerald has been there for 13 years. In...
brproud.com
Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
brproud.com
Officials investigate gas-filled bottles thrown through windows of Baton Rouge homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital area authorities say they’re investigating reports of bottles of gasoline that were apparently thrown through the windows of homes in North Baton Rouge, Thursday, Dec. 22. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the incident damaged the homes and remains under...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office looking for 3 missing girls last seen in Denham Springs before freeze
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies in Livingston Parish are looking for three missing girls who reportedly ran away overnight. The three girls were identified as Olivia Carrier, 12, Jandi Hughes, 16, and Anna Barker, 14. All three reportedly ran away overnight around midnight and were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs, the sheriff’s office said.
brproud.com
High electricity usage reported; Entergy gives tips on how to conserve power
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy urges customers to help save power supply by conserving electricity, after noticing high electricity usage in Baton Rouge. On the hottest days of summer and the coldest days of winter, energy usage rates are through the roof. Below are some conservation tips from...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish man dies in head-on crash
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner was driving eastbound on LA 928. Head struck the 4-Runner head-on and crashed.
brproud.com
Two Baton Rouge organizations provide locals in need with free meals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As we head into the holiday weekend, two well-known capital area organizations are making efforts to feed hundreds of families in need. This provision is especially precious to some recipients, as these meals are the only way they’ll be able to feed their families this Christmas.
brproud.com
City of Walker releases statement about gas shortage
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday morning, the City of Walker experienced a natural gas outage and low gas pressure, leaving customers without heating during the freezing temperatures. The City of Walker has crews working to improve gas pressure but is asking for the public’s help by preserving gas...
brproud.com
Holiday Blues got you down? Mental health professionals say you’re not alone
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The holidays can be a joyous time for many, but it can also be tough for those struggling with mental health. Lotus Effect Coaching Group Kimberly Moore, or ‘Coach K’ as she likes to go by, said this is normal, and there are tools to help.
brproud.com
Woman working at Assumption Parish jail arrested after allegedly bringing in contraband for money
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman who was employed at the Assumption Parish jail was arrested Wednesday after allegedly smuggling in cell phones and other banned items. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the employee as jail food service provider Brittany McBridge Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville. An investigation was launched after correctional officers intercepted banned items in a two-month period, the sheriff’s office said.
Comments / 0