Read full article on original website
Related
Our Favorite College Football Stories of 2022
The best of Pat Forde, Ross Dellenger, Richard Johnson and more.
Augusta Free Press
UNC QB Drake Maye on transfer rumors: ‘That Carolina blue is special’
Drake Maye is the too-early favorite to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. I say too early, because the 2024 draft is 16 months away; four months ago, Maye was a redshirt freshman in the running to win the QB1 job at North Carolina. But let’s say...
Augusta Free Press
Analysis: Early signing day was not a good day for Tony Elliott, Virginia
My #TeamAFP colleague Scott German texted me this morning to tell me that Virginia football coach Tony Elliott has a new nickname: “Lazarus.”. Somebody is out there advancing the notion that the early signing day was somehow good for Elliott and his tenure. Gotta say, it ain’t me.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia football takes first step to recovery from tragedy on early signing day
Considering everything the Virginia football program has endured over the last six weeks, yesterday’s signing day was certainly a breath of fresh air around the McCue Center. Why? Considering most national ranking services don’t think much of Coach Tony Elliott’s first recruiting season as the head coach, that’s a...
Jayson Tatum falls from top of MVP Ladder
Former Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum, now in his sixth season with the Boston Celtics since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft, spent three straight weeks atop the Kia MVP Ladder this season. RELATED: Ranking all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history However, after missing one game ...
Comments / 0