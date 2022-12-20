ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jayson Tatum falls from top of MVP Ladder

Former Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum, now in his sixth season with the Boston Celtics since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft, spent three straight weeks atop the Kia MVP Ladder this season. RELATED: Ranking all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history However, after missing one game ...
BOSTON, MA

