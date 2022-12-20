Read full article on original website
Gov. Evers declares statewide energy emergency as winter storm delays deliveries
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is declaring an energy emergency in the state due to deliveries of fuel being limited by the winter storm working its way across the midwest. The governor’s office says the dangerously-cold temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow across Wisconsin, and blizzard conditions in...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews statewide responded to 102 motorist assist calls between 7 a.m....
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and...
