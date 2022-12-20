ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County Library System to Offer Blood Pressure Kits for Checkout

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Self-measured blood pressure monitoring kits are now available for checkout at the Sweetwater County Library System by way of a collaborative pilot project among the Wyoming Center on Aging (WyCOA) at the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health’s Chronic Disease Prevention Program and the Sweetwater County Library System.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 23 – December 24, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Curative Testing Site Closing in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — the rock Springs curative testing site for COVID-19 will close on Wednesday, December 28, according to the Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service. Appointments will still be available on their website through December 27. Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the following locations and will remain open:
No One Was Injured, Damaged Limited in Green River Trailer Fire

GREEN RIVER — Thanks to quick action from the Green River Fire Department (GRFD), a mobile home fire was quickly extinguished leaving the trailer with only exterior damage. Around 5 p.m. on Friday, December 23, the GRFD was dispatched to a reported structure fire in Pioneer Park Trailer Court, according to a press release.
EMT Who Died in the I-80 Accident Graduated From RHS

Here we are talking about I-80 Accident. While responding to another crash, 29-year-old EMT Tyeler Harris was killed in a collision on I 80/US 30/WY 789 in Sweetwater County. According to a preliminary assessment from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), the tragic collision happened around 4:15 AM on December 21. “Driver Inattentiveness” is being looked into as a possible contributing cause.
Morris changes her plea on three of five charges

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Candace Rachelle Morris, former Executive Director of Young at Heart Center, has vacated her jury trial date on January 30, 2023. Morris, who was arrested on September 13 on charges of forgery and wrongful taking of property, recently plead “not guilty at this time” on October 6, 2022, at Sweetwater District Court.
Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
Gerald Lorenzo Smith (December 9, 1928 – December 20, 2022)

Gerald Lorenzo Smith, 94, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 55 years and former resident of Evanston, Wyoming. Mr. Smith was born on December 9, 1928 in Evanston, Wyoming, the...
Surprise Gift Reminds Local Veteran of the Good in People

ROCK SPRINGS — When Ted Oswald went grocery shopping at Walmart this Wednesday he had an incredible experience that filled him with gratitude and hope. “I had an unbelievable experience. Never in my life did I expect anything like this to happen to me,” the 85-year-old Oswald told SweetwaterNOW.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
