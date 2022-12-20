Read full article on original website
Related
Need Cash? Drive With A Bowl Of Water In Your Car
The strange life hack might leave you with more spending cash.
Police apprehended a 'reckless driver' who crashed into 2 cars. To their surprise, it was a dog behind the wheel.
Police in Kilgore, Texas, were shocked to find out it was a dog behind the wheel of a truck that crashed into two other vehicles on Thursday.
Is It Legal To Park In Front Of Your Driveway In New York State?
We're always talking about rules of the road, aggressive and road rage drivers, plus what roads and highways we hate to drive on in the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. But what about parking laws in New York State you may not be aware of? Parking lots...
Is it Legal to Idle Your Vehicle in Arkansas on a Cold Morning?
It's tough waking up and getting into a cold vehicle in the morning. So you do what your mother always did. She would run outside and start the car. Then she'd turn on the heater to get the car all toasty warm, while she ran back to the house and finish getting the kids ready for school.
Snake Appears on Car Hood as Couple Drives Along Highway: 'He's Angry'
"Do they bite? I don't want to go anywhere near it," a passenger says, as the snake becomes more and more irritated.
Top Speed
This Trailer Can Charge Your EV In The Wilderness (And Haul Your Gear There)
It takes a certain person to truly love the outdoors. You know the type, the person that exclusively buys clothes from L.L. Bean, probably drives a Jeep Wrangler or Subaru of some kind, can start a fire seemingly out of thin air, and possibly spent months in their early 20s hiking the Appalachian trial. Owning an EV works sort of the same way. Not everyone can or will buy one, but those that do love them more than any other car. However, going on a massive hiking trip requires driving longer distances, something that has plagued EVs since their inception. Taking an EV on an outdoor exhibition will lead to some headaches, but Colorado Teardrops wants to remedy those.
americasstateparks.org
What Size RV Can I Take to a State Park?
There is nothing like driving an RV across the nation to explore and enjoy, and with 2,474 state parks in the US, you can find your slice of paradise. Before driving an RV and camping at a state park, there are numerous things you should know, such as the size limits for state parks, including weight and length.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Florida
If you’re traveling to Florida, there are certain laws your need to be aware of!. In the United States, every state has a different set of laws, and Florida is no exception to the rule. No one wants to deal with legal issues during a long-awaited Disney World vacation, so we have a list of the most important laws you won’t want to break!
Watch: Subaru wagon jumps helicopter in wild new Gymkhana video
Travis Pastrana's latest Gymkhana stunt video features him driving a modified Subaru station wagon through Fort Lauderdale and jumping a helicopter.
Comments / 0