2022 Marks an Award-Winning Year for Miami Beach, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and Chairman

Frank Steslow, chief executive officer and president of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science (Frost Science), announced today that he intends to step down in the first quarter of 2023. An accomplished scientist and nonprofit museum executive, Steslow joined Frost Science in 2007 as the museum’s chief operating officer. In 2016, he assumed the role of chief executive officer and president. Steslow oversaw the construction and development of the new Frost Science campus which opened in Downtown Miami in May 2017. Since opening, the museum has welcomed over 3.1 million visitors and has become one of South Florida’s most popular cultural organizations, enjoying record attendance levels and becoming a staple for residents and tourists alike.

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO