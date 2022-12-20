2022 Marks an Award-Winning Year for Miami Beach, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and Chairman

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Aspen Ideas: Climate Announces First Speakers and Updates for 2023 Edition in Miami Beach
From March 6 to 9, policymakers, scientists, business leaders, technologists, artists, educators, and journalists will convene in Miami Beach to address one of the world’s greatest challenges. The Aspen Institute and the City of Miami Beach announces the first group of speakers appearing during the second edition of Aspen...
Chef Samantha Cruz, Executive Chef from the Rum Room Miami opening in January 2023
It is no stranger to this holiday favorite. Cruz, a prior Chef de Cuisine at PLANTA in Miami Beach and leading chef at events like Super Bowl LIV, Miami Open and Art Basel Miami Beach shares her favorite recipe and images for this beloved dish below. “Tamales have always been...
FRANK STESLOW ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE PHILLIP AND PATRICIA FROST MUSEUM OF SCIENCE IN 2023
Frank Steslow, chief executive officer and president of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science (Frost Science), announced today that he intends to step down in the first quarter of 2023. An accomplished scientist and nonprofit museum executive, Steslow joined Frost Science in 2007 as the museum’s chief operating officer. In 2016, he assumed the role of chief executive officer and president. Steslow oversaw the construction and development of the new Frost Science campus which opened in Downtown Miami in May 2017. Since opening, the museum has welcomed over 3.1 million visitors and has become one of South Florida’s most popular cultural organizations, enjoying record attendance levels and becoming a staple for residents and tourists alike.
Miami Roofing Contractor is Giving Away a Free Roof
It was nerve-racking. Every time a storm approached, the tension in the home rose along with the wind. Here it comes again; the water gushing inside the house is almost as bad as the rain outside. Are there enough buckets and pans to catch it all?. The anxiety associated with...
Representative Woodson to Host Second Annual Haitian Independence Day Celebration in Broward County
On Sunday, January 1, 2023, from Noon to 4:00 p.m. Representative Marie Woodson (D-Hollywood) will partner with the City of Hollywood to host a Haitian Independence Day Celebration at the Boulevard Heights Community Center, 6770 Garfield St, Hollywood, FL 33024. This event is FREE to all and aims to provide...
Baptist Health South Florida adopts digital resuscitation education systemwide to improve cardiac arrest survival
Baptist Health South Florida celebrated systemwide adoption of an innovative, digital resuscitation education solution to help improve cardiac arrest survival. The system is leveraging the Resuscitation Quality Improvement® Program (RQI®), co-developed by the American Heart Association® and Laerdal Medical, to verify CPR competence and elevate the delivery of high-quality CPR in cardiac arrest emergencies.
The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Announces Spring 2023 Performances
The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center is proud to announce its 2023 Spring performances beginning with The Machine Performs Pink Floyd on Jan. 14, 2023, followed by a performance of the L’viv National Philharmonic (Jan. 16) and Olujimi Dance: T.W.E.R.K. (Jan. 20 – 22). “We’re thrilled to...
Teenage Founder of Save Our Soles Delivers Compassion via Foot Care to Chapman Partnership Residents
Armando Gonzalez knows all too well the difference a person’s foot health can make. As a cross country runner, the junior at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School has a deep appreciation for the right shoes and having strong feet. “When you get out of bed the first thing that touches...
Miami Marlins spread the Christmas Cheer with Annual Holiday Wishes Party
Ahead of the holiday season, the Miami Marlins held various events to spread holiday cheer to South Florida families. The Marlins held the club’s annual Holiday Wishes Party presented by Maxsip Telecom on Wednesday, December 14 at loanDepot park, where students from Alpha Charter of Excellence in Little Havana were treated to fun field trip to the ballpark. The students got to run around the field, decorate holiday ornaments, and take photos with Billy The Marlin dressed as Santa Claus. At the event, new Marlins coach Jon Jay, who is a graduate from Christopher Columbus High School and a member of the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame, and outfielder Jorge Soler handed out gifts to the students.
ADVANCING PRETRIAL POLICY AND RESEARCH (APPR) PRETRIAL JUSTICE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT PLANNED FOR 2023
The Miami-Dade Courts and its justice partners are collaborating on a pretrial justice improvement project. The aim is to increase public safety, address inequities in the current system, and give judges more information with which to make the best pretrial detention decisions under the law in criminal court cases. The...
Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management’s schedule for the Christmas holiday
The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has released the schedule of services for the upcoming Christmas Day holiday. DSWM will not collect garbage or bulky trash on Monday, December 26, 2022. Miami-Dade County garbage service customers whose garbage collection day falls on that day will be serviced on their next scheduled garbage collection day, Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works holiday transit schedule
With the holidays fast approaching, the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) wants to ensure that riders and the community-at-large are aware of its schedule of services. On Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25, Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a regular weekend schedule. On Monday, December...
3 Tips for Digital Marketing Success
It’s an all-too-common occurrence. You’ve hired an “expert” to do your digital marketing in Miami or you’ve taken a stab at it yourself, only to pour money into social media posts, ads and campaigns that do not produce the results you expected. We understand your...
United Teachers of Dade Delivers Education Holiday Wishlist to M-DCPS School Board Members
Today, United Teachers of Dade (UTD) President Karla Hernandez-Mats along with fellow UTD members convened on the steps of the Miami-Dade County School Board to deliver an “Education Holiday Wishlist” of urgently needed items and issues for students and educators to Miami-Dade County School Board Members. “We are...
Red Cross Helps 19 People Affected by a Multi-Unit Fire in Lauderhill
Earlier today, local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Broward County Chapter, responded to a multi-unit fire on NW 17th Street, in Lauderhill, Fla. The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to nineteen (19) people impacted by the blaze, including five (5) children. . The...
