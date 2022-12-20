Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
ECPD Officer Involved Shooting
An early Christmas Eve break-in resulted in a shooting. El Centro Police responded to a commercial burglary in the area of 700 Industry Way at about 1:15 a.m Saturday. While investigating the burglary a suspect in the break-in was shot by an El Centro Police officer. The suspect was transported from the scene for medical treatment. ECPD has not released the name or condition of the suspect. The Imperial County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident. No other information was released by the police.
Officer-involved shooting occurred in El Centro
An officer-involved shooting occurred during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. The post Officer-involved shooting occurred in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an attempted homicide that occurred earlier on Christmas Eve. The post Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active appeared first on KYMA.
PCSO searching for man who kidnapped child, had traveled to Yuma
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is still searching for a man who kidnapped his son. The post PCSO searching for man who kidnapped child, had traveled to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
The Beat: Valley crime scene
CALEXICO — A complaint was reported Saturday, December 9 in regards to an auto theft that occurred in an area in Calexico. The vehicle was described as white 2000 Dodge Bearing. Negative suspect information was logged. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A BOLO 'Be On the Look Out'...
thedesertreview.com
El Centro police take homicide suspect into custody
EL CENTRO — On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 N. 8th Street. The call for service was about a subject that had been shot, according to a press release. Officers arrived in the area...
kxoradio.com
Two Men Assaulted and Robbed
El Centro Police are investigating a robbery at the Imperial Valley Mall. Officers were notified that two men were assaulted and robbed near the Cinemark Theater at the mall at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Reports indicate that the two were accosted by two men who took a gold chain valued at $1,200 from a 22-year-old man and then struck his 23-year-old companion. The suspects are described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing light colored jeans, white shoes and a beanie cap. The man was said to be about 5'8' and 150 pounds. The other suspect is a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing a brown hoodie. He was described as having a ponytail in a bun. The suspects were last seen leaving the mall parking lot in a dark grey vehicle, possibly a Mustang.
kyma.com
Unsolved murder case in Calexico
CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
Arizona Man Found Guilty For Staging Car Crash To Get Insurance Payout
Prosecutors say the man borrowed two vehicles to stage a collision in Yuma.
yumadailynews.com
YCSO shares appreciation towards YPD Traffic Investigation Team
YUMA - YCSO have been saying thank you to the Yuma Police Department's Traffic Investigation Team for their unrelenting support on numerous investigative incidents and cases. Sheriff Wilmot along with his command staff, and Douglas Nicholls, Yuma Mayor, met to personally commend the team for their collaboration with YCSO when called upon time and time again.
yumadailynews.com
Man in Yuma tries to take little girl, no arrest has been made
YUMA - An 11-year-old girl was outside her home on December 17th, when a man attempted to take her. The man was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man, with dark curly hair, a beard, and an odor of alcoholic beverages. YCSO reported the incident happening around 9:00 pm on E....
kxoradio.com
Yuma Contractor Convicted
A Yuma, Arizona contractor was convicted of Insurance Fraud by a Phoenix federal court jury. Israel Millan, III, 40, of Yuma, was found guilty on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Fraud, eight counts of Wire Fraud, two counts of Mail Fraud, and four counts of Money Laundering. Millan's charges were related to several insurance fraud schemes that occurred in Yuma between 2018 and 2020. The scenes included staging vehicle accidents, as well as deliberately flooding residences and then submitting fraudulent claims to insurance companies. Millan was a general contractor and made the claims to collect insurance proceeds. Millan will be sentenced in February 2023.
70-year-old woman missing since Monday
Relatives of another missing woman are trying to find her whereabouts. 70-year-old Beth Krynder went missing Monday. The post 70-year-old woman missing since Monday appeared first on KYMA.
Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances
The Yuma Police Department is looking for a woman missing since last week. The post Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted murder suspect on the loose
The Calexico Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of trying to kill his brother-in-law. The post Attempted murder suspect on the loose appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma contractor found guilty of insurance fraud
A federal jury found a Yuma Contractor guilty on 15 counts of fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The post Yuma contractor found guilty of insurance fraud appeared first on KYMA.
San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays
The San Luis Police Department says to expect delays at the Port of Entry there as it will be temporarily closing on both sides due to issues with Title 42. The post San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Remote Court Appearances
(Imperial County Superior Court to offer remote appearance services).....It starts in the New Year. Beginning January 3rd, the County Superior Court will provide remote appearance services in civil case types. It will expand the previous remote appearance services already being offered for traffic and criminal. Registration for remote appearance can be done at the Court's website. The Court;s remote appearance fee will be $25. There are no remote appearance fees for criminal, traffic, juvenile, restraining orders, any party with a fee waiver, or in any case where filing fees are not required.
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
kxoradio.com
LaBrucherie Road Set to Reopen
The City of Imperial says that LaBrucherie Road is about to reopen. The City says that the project, that started in late August and caused the closure of the road between Treshilll and Aten Roads, will be completed by Friday, December 30, 2022. The original estimated end date was late November. The work includes a wider asphalt roadway, additional street lights, storm drain system, new concrete curb and gutters and sidewalks and several other improvements.
Comments / 0