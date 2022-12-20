ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kxoradio.com

ECPD Officer Involved Shooting

An early Christmas Eve break-in resulted in a shooting. El Centro Police responded to a commercial burglary in the area of 700 Industry Way at about 1:15 a.m Saturday. While investigating the burglary a suspect in the break-in was shot by an El Centro Police officer. The suspect was transported from the scene for medical treatment. ECPD has not released the name or condition of the suspect. The Imperial County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident. No other information was released by the police.
thedesertreview.com

The Beat: Valley crime scene

CALEXICO — A complaint was reported Saturday, December 9 in regards to an auto theft that occurred in an area in Calexico. The vehicle was described as white 2000 Dodge Bearing. Negative suspect information was logged. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A BOLO 'Be On the Look Out'...
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

El Centro police take homicide suspect into custody

EL CENTRO — On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 N. 8th Street. The call for service was about a subject that had been shot, according to a press release. Officers arrived in the area...
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Two Men Assaulted and Robbed

El Centro Police are investigating a robbery at the Imperial Valley Mall. Officers were notified that two men were assaulted and robbed near the Cinemark Theater at the mall at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Reports indicate that the two were accosted by two men who took a gold chain valued at $1,200 from a 22-year-old man and then struck his 23-year-old companion. The suspects are described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing light colored jeans, white shoes and a beanie cap. The man was said to be about 5'8' and 150 pounds. The other suspect is a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing a brown hoodie. He was described as having a ponytail in a bun. The suspects were last seen leaving the mall parking lot in a dark grey vehicle, possibly a Mustang.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Unsolved murder case in Calexico

CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

YCSO shares appreciation towards YPD Traffic Investigation Team

YUMA - YCSO have been saying thank you to the Yuma Police Department's Traffic Investigation Team for their unrelenting support on numerous investigative incidents and cases. Sheriff Wilmot along with his command staff, and Douglas Nicholls, Yuma Mayor, met to personally commend the team for their collaboration with YCSO when called upon time and time again.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Man in Yuma tries to take little girl, no arrest has been made

YUMA - An 11-year-old girl was outside her home on December 17th, when a man attempted to take her. The man was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man, with dark curly hair, a beard, and an odor of alcoholic beverages. YCSO reported the incident happening around 9:00 pm on E....
YUMA, AZ
kxoradio.com

Yuma Contractor Convicted

A Yuma, Arizona contractor was convicted of Insurance Fraud by a Phoenix federal court jury. Israel Millan, III, 40, of Yuma, was found guilty on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Fraud, eight counts of Wire Fraud, two counts of Mail Fraud, and four counts of Money Laundering. Millan's charges were related to several insurance fraud schemes that occurred in Yuma between 2018 and 2020. The scenes included staging vehicle accidents, as well as deliberately flooding residences and then submitting fraudulent claims to insurance companies. Millan was a general contractor and made the claims to collect insurance proceeds. Millan will be sentenced in February 2023.
YUMA, AZ
kxoradio.com

Remote Court Appearances

(Imperial County Superior Court to offer remote appearance services).....It starts in the New Year. Beginning January 3rd, the County Superior Court will provide remote appearance services in civil case types. It will expand the previous remote appearance services already being offered for traffic and criminal. Registration for remote appearance can be done at the Court's website. The Court;s remote appearance fee will be $25. There are no remote appearance fees for criminal, traffic, juvenile, restraining orders, any party with a fee waiver, or in any case where filing fees are not required.
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
kxoradio.com

LaBrucherie Road Set to Reopen

The City of Imperial says that LaBrucherie Road is about to reopen. The City says that the project, that started in late August and caused the closure of the road between Treshilll and Aten Roads, will be completed by Friday, December 30, 2022. The original estimated end date was late November. The work includes a wider asphalt roadway, additional street lights, storm drain system, new concrete curb and gutters and sidewalks and several other improvements.
IMPERIAL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy