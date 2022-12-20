Read full article on original website
SSCV dominates competition at Rocky Mountain Freestyle COMP Series season opener in Vail
This past weekend through Monday, mogul skiers from across the nation traveled to Vail to compete in the Rocky Mountain Freestyle (RMF) season opener. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) athletes bumped it up on their home turf against a large, competitive field, taking home 12 podiums and 35 top-10 finishes across overalls and age divisions in three days of competition, Dec. 17-19.
Vail Resorts analysts expect reduced visitation, higher spending at Colorado ski resorts during holiday week
Vail Mountain visitation during the upcoming holiday week could be quite the opposite of last season, if predictions hold true. Part of the reason is something local parents won’t be surprised to hear — the fact that kids are still in school on the Thursday before the Sunday on which Christmas falls.
Beaver Creek’s Alpine Kind provides ‘one-of-a-kind’ mountain-themed gifts and apparel
What goods or services do you provide? Alpine Kind is a mountain-themed gift and apparel boutique that provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, unique to Beaver Creek. What¹s new or exciting at your place of business? Alpine Kind is focused on providing well-sourced outdoor-themed apparel and gifts that promote an outdoor lifestyle for the entire family. We are making an effort to partner with local nonprofits, like the Gore Range Gravity Alliance and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, to promote an outdoor lifestyle not only in our shop and to the guests of Beaver Creek, but within the community.
Pitman: Is early season backcountry travel safe?
The snow is here and the backcountry beckons. Whether skiing, boarding, snowshoeing or boot packing, the lure is hard to resist. Is it safe out there early in the season? It certainly can be. Some people may think that until the snow builds up in prodigious amounts, it’s hard to...
Howard: A cheerful holiday season
We hope you enjoyed Vail Mountain’s 60th Anniversary Birthday Bash. It felt great to celebrate the mountain’s anniversary with champagne toasts, birthday cake, the launch of our first Ice Bar, live mountaintop music, and concerts in the village. Most importantly, it was outstanding to see our December storms...
Ice skating returns to Nottingham Lake
After a one-year hiatus due to above-average temperatures and less-than-ideal weather conditions, the town of Avon is bringing ice skating back to Nottingham Lake. The town’s staff are working hard to open the ice rink next week with a target date of Monday, Dec. 26. The rink is expected to be open from 3 to 8 p.m. The opening date is contingent upon weather and ice rink conditions over the weekend.
Q&A with Vail’s Elizabeth Basso
With more than 25 years of experience in interior design, Elizabeth Basso, owner of Basso Interiors, brings her clients’ dreams to life. She has inspired her clients with all types of projects, from a one room remodel to new luxury homes over 10,000 square feet. She excels at customizing spaces to the passions and sensibilities of each client, ushering in a warm, colorful and inviting feel — not just through design, but also through her personality.
Vail Town Council delves into Steward Vail pillars on culture, environment￼
The Vail Town Council continued its gradual evaluation of the Steward Vail Plan on Tuesday, looking at community-driven objectives around art and culture as well as environmental stewardship. Once finalized, the plan will map out the town’s plan for its next 10 years as far as advancing and balancing its...
VIDEO: Blue Sky Basin opens for 2022-23 season on Vail Mountain
Vail Mountain on Monday began running the Skyline Express chairlift, along with Pete’s Express, opening the beloved Blue Sky Basin area to skiers and snowboarders for the 2022-23 season. While Earl’s Express was not running, the terrain in Earl’s Bowl — including runs like In the Wuides and Montane...
Steamboat Resort to open Wild Blue Gondola this weekend
Steamboat Resort will open its Wild Blue Gondola on Saturday, Dec. 24, according to a social media post Tuesday evening, Dec. 20. The gondola will open at 9 a.m. and take people to the Greenhorn Ranch SnowSports School Learning Center where hot cocoa and treats will be available as well as Wild Blue Gondola sticker patches while supplies last. Resort leaders will give tours and answer questions.
Supply chain issues prevent yet another thing from spinning: new Colorado chairlifts
The pandemic has passed. Workers are lined up. The snow has piled up early. The vacationers are primed. The path is set for resorts to enjoy a bountiful holiday ski season and set the pace for yet another banner year for the resort industry. But just like the inherent risks...
Linda Hill, longtime local marketing agency owner, passes the torch
After 25 years of marketing agency ownership and more than 35 years in the industry, Linda Hill, the president of Edwards-based Hill Aevium, has announced her retirement. Hill has sold her firm to Megan Talbott, who will be making a return to Eagle County. Hill is well known for her...
Chasing Rabbits elevates nightlife scene in Vail
“Curiouser and curiouser” is not only what Alice was thinking in “Alice and Wonderland,” but also the sentiment that’s been on the minds of people wondering what’s been going on at Solaris for the past two years. What patrons will find behind the closed doors is that the wait was worth it.
Athletic Club at The Westin hosting holiday dance party to honor Stephen “tWitch” Boss
What: Holiday Dance Party to honor Stephen “tWitch” Boss. When: Dec. 23, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Athletic Club at The Westin is hosting a holiday dance party to honor Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Friday, Dec. 23, in partnership with SpeakUp ReachOut, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Eagle County.
Meghan Gallegos honored with Vail Health Elevate Award
Meghan Gallegos has been named the third recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way. Based at the Vail Health Hospital...
Best: Renewables move forward in Colorado, but in Wyoming? Not so fast
Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
Paul Cuthbertson Foundation hosting a fundraiser at Harvest Restaurant on Dec. 22
The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced the latest round of recipients of its “Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarships” awarded in honor of Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died in the spring of 2019. This year’s funding was awarded to 11 young dreamers who “demonstrated need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits,” according to a news release from the organization.
Letter: Issues with Upper Colorado water conservation program
The recent article from Aspen Journalim’s Heather Sackett on officials in the Upper Colorado River basin moving closer to a water conservation program fails to mention three extremely important factors in the use of Lake Powell and Lake Mead as reservoirs. The first is that the evaporation from these large water bodies is extremely high, and so it would be sensible to have just one deeper water body (Lake Mead), and particularly at times of drought, so that loss through evaporation is effectively halved.
How to prepare for an influx of illness this holiday season with a rise in RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases
Local health officials are warning that for the third consecutive winter, an influx of illness is circling the holiday season. “We’re actually seeing the same amount of community sickness that we saw a year ago on the same day, and we’re seeing that same volume — the same amount of patients — coming into our urgent care clinics and our emergency department as we did a year ago,” said Chris Lindley, the chief population officer at Vail Health.
