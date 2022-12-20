ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

Driver arrested in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A Naples woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on December 9. 30-year-old Giselle Guzman was driving north on 41st Street SW. The bicyclist, identified as a 45-year-old man from Naples, was traveling north on 41st Street SW ahead of Guzman.
NAPLES, FL
THV11

Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
First Coast News

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
BOCA RATON, FL
First Coast News

Deputies: Person found dead in St. Johns County

Investigators were called to the area early Monday for a deceased individual. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the St. Johns County sheriff.
News4Jax.com

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
MONTANA STATE
WFLA

Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

How to protect your plants from freeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the coldest air in years on the way to Northeast Florida, horticultural experts are ringing the alarm about protecting your plants from the freeze. The brunt of the bitter cold will arrive Friday evening, but now is the time to take action. If you’ve got...
FLORIDA STATE

