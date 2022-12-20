Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second locationJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023Debra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violationsDon JohnsonJacksonville Beach, FL
The legend of the mysterious "Bardin Booger" is more disturbing than I thoughtEvie M.Palatka, FL
Clay County District Schools upcoming closures, meetingsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Former St. Augustine firefighter who sued over gas explosion dies
ST. AUGUSTINE, FLa. – A former St. Augustine firefighter who was one of the first to respond to a massive fire and explosion at a gas station more than 10 years ago has died. Michael Riley was 61 years old. Riley, who died Tuesday, served as a firefighter for...
Three suspects arrested in St. Johns after stealing from Nike store, one suspect still at large
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County deputies are searching for one shoplifting suspect after arresting three others. The group is accused of stealing goods worth more than $1,000 on Monday from the Nike Factory Store at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Driver arrested in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run
GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A Naples woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on December 9. 30-year-old Giselle Guzman was driving north on 41st Street SW. The bicyclist, identified as a 45-year-old man from Naples, was traveling north on 41st Street SW ahead of Guzman.
Florida Condo Association President Arrested Again On More Video Voyeurism Charges
Readers of The Free Press may remember when we first reported on 59-year-old Robert William Orr, the President of the Matanzas Shores Homeowners Association, who was arrested and booked on four counts of video voyeurism. Add nine new charges to the list. Robert W. Orr
Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
First Coast News
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
18-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting 2 men to death in SW Houston is arrested in Louisiana: HPD
Anthony Palacios and Ivan Rojas were found shot to death in the parking lot of a convenience store on Nov. 17. More than a month later, the suspect is in custody.
First Coast News
Deputies: Person found dead in St. Johns County
Investigators were called to the area early Monday for a deceased individual. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the St. Johns County sheriff.
Louisiana Woman Reported Missing on December 22 Found Safe
Update: On December 23, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Shavone Skipper has been found safe. Louisiana – Previously, on December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office also...
News4Jax.com
Home for the holidays: Dog reunited in Jacksonville with family after disappearing from North Carolina in 2020
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family from North Carolina received a heartwarming Christmas gift on Friday after two years of waiting. Nicholas Dawson and his children reunited with his dog Isis — a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier — in Jacksonville after she disappeared from her Fayetteville home back in March 2020.
Sheriff: Florida drug busts net enough fentanyl to kill 800K people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in the panhandle said they found enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people. Investigators in Escambia County said they found the drugs during busts at five homes. Law enforcement officials said they found most of the fentanyl in just one home. According to deputies, there...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways
Oregon Truck Driver: After a truck driver in Oregon spilled red dye across various motorways, deputies are advising drivers whose vehicles may have been affected to contact their auto insurance providers as soon as possible. Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways.
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
News4Jax.com
Organizations take extra steps to help keep people warm amid dropping temperatures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures on Saturday started to slowly drop as a freeze warning was in effect for Northeast Florida, many cold weather shelters opened to help keep people warm. Several churches and organizations around the area opened their doors during the cold weekend. City Rescue Mission Executive...
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
News4Jax.com
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints St. Augustine businessman to board of commissioners following death of member
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced the appointment of Roy Alaimo to the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners. Alaimo was appointed to take the place of Commissioner Paul Waldron who died in October. Alaimo will serve the remainder of Waldron’s term until the...
Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
News4Jax.com
How to protect your plants from freeze
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the coldest air in years on the way to Northeast Florida, horticultural experts are ringing the alarm about protecting your plants from the freeze. The brunt of the bitter cold will arrive Friday evening, but now is the time to take action. If you’ve got...
