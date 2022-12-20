Read full article on original website
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
Elon Musk’s release of Twitter documents on Hunter Biden has slowed. Here’s why.
Why Twitter was saving its Hunter Biden files — and why Musk’s promised revelations haven’t come out faster.
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Elon Musk may have his replacement on Twitter, a former SpaceX Engineer Steve Davis
Steve Davis has the spirit of the entrepreneur, having been a major guidance systems engineer at SpaceX, CEO of a small chain of yogurt shops, and the CEO of the Boring Company, an Elon Musk's venture to create tunnels in all major cities. All that may be leading up to Davis taking over Twitter from the present CEO, Elon Musk.
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social
Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
Bill Gates derides Elon Musk for using a ‘seat-of-the-pants’ management style at Twitter—and it’s making things worse
Elon Musk’s errant leadership is worsening polarization on social media, says Bill Gates.
Twitter post claiming Tesla is recalling every single car from fake Elon Musk account starts chaos
A post by a fake Elon Musk account about a major Tesla recall has once again led to questions about the health of Twitter.A viral post that looked as if it belonged to the real billionaire announced that all Tesla cars would be taken off the road because of a warning they were dangerous.“Tesla has just been informed by the [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] that our cars pose an ‘imminent threat’ to all drivers and are demanding an immediate recall of all vehicles w[ith] auto pilot,” it read. “We are going to fight this to the end, but I’m...
Elon Musk complains that running Twitter is a drain on his life savings and a lot of ‘pain’
Musk asked his Twitter followers if he should step down as Twitter’s CEO. A majority answered yes, but he says it could be a rough ride for any successor.
Elon Musk caught building ‘sad hotel rooms’ at Twitter HQ for exhausted employees
ELON Musk has converted conference spaces into sleeping quarters so employees don't have to leave the office. Billionaire Elon Musk shook the tech world up when he purchased Twitter for $44 billion earlier this October. Shortly after, he announced some major changes for the company, including layoffs and paid subscriptions...
MrBeast wants to be the next CEO of Twitter. Elon Musk said, 'It's not out of the question.'
Though the duo has had friendly exchanges in the past, MrBeast has criticized Musk's plans and policies amid his chaotic Twitter takeover.
The college student Elon Musk kicked off Twitter for tracking his jet says giving up now would mean ‘letting the big guy win’
Elon Musk deemed Jack Sweeney's ElonJet Twitter account a safety threat. Elon Musk may have shut down Jack Sweeney on Twitter, but the college student isn’t backing down. Sweeney, a sophomore at the University of Central Florida, had been running a Twitter account, @ElonJet, that tracked the flights of the billionaire’s private jet. On Wednesday evening, the account was permanently suspended.
‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion
Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.
BBC
Elon Musk turns Twitter into 'hotel' for staff
The BBC has been given photos of Twitter office space that has been converted into bedrooms, which San Francisco authorities are probing as a possible building code violation. One image shows a room with a double bed, including a wardrobe and slippers. An ex-worker said new Twitter boss Elon Musk...
Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration
Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
Elon Musk Says FTX's Bankman-Fried Should Be in Jail
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been on a media tour since Nov. 30 to try to rewrite the overnight implosion of his empire. According to him, everything that happened is the fault of no luck. He knew nothing and had no intention of ripping off the investors and clients of his two flagship companies -- FTX and the hedge fund Alameda Research, which is also a trading platform.
Hundreds of people are applying for a chance to work at Elon Musk's 'hardcore' Twitter 2.0 — even after the billionaire laid off half the company's workforce
Twitter listed over a dozen jobs on LinkedIn on Sunday, but indicated they were "not for immediate hire" at the company.
Elon Musk in danger of losing world’s richest person title to this French magnate
Elon Musk is in danger of losing his long-held title of world’s richest individual on Wednesday morning following months of tumult at Twitter and his various other business interests. Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury goods firm LVMH, temporarily topped Musk on Forbes’ real-time billionaires list. LVMH’s subsidiaries include Louis Vuitton and Moët & Chandon. Musk had regained a slight edge over Arnault later Wednesday morning, only to lose the top spot again. Forbes estimated Arnault’s wealth at $185.8 billion and Musk’s fortune at $185.4 billion as of 11:35 a.m. ET. Indian infrastructure magnate Gautam Adani ranks third on Forbes’ list, followed...
Elon Musk will charge iPhone users more money for Twitter Blue: report
Elon Musk — amping up a battle with Apple over the punishing fees it charges app developers — is reportedly planning to charge iPhone owners extra to sign up to the Twitter Blue subscription service through Apple’s App Store rather than through the web. The Twitter boss told some of his employees that anyone who uses an iPhone to pay for the monthly subscription that grants them a blue checkmark next to their name will need to fork over $11 a month — and not the $7 is costs web users, The Information reported. Musk had previously charged Twitter Blue subscribers $7.99...
