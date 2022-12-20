ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
The Independent

Twitter post claiming Tesla is recalling every single car from fake Elon Musk account starts chaos

A post by a fake Elon Musk account about a major Tesla recall has once again led to questions about the health of Twitter.A viral post that looked as if it belonged to the real billionaire announced that all Tesla cars would be taken off the road because of a warning they were dangerous.“Tesla has just been informed by the [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] that our cars pose an ‘imminent threat’ to all drivers and are demanding an immediate recall of all vehicles w[ith] auto pilot,” it read. “We are going to fight this to the end, but I’m...
Fortune

The college student Elon Musk kicked off Twitter for tracking his jet says giving up now would mean ‘letting the big guy win’

Elon Musk deemed Jack Sweeney's ElonJet Twitter account a safety threat. Elon Musk may have shut down Jack Sweeney on Twitter, but the college student isn’t backing down. Sweeney, a sophomore at the University of Central Florida, had been running a Twitter account, @ElonJet, that tracked the flights of the billionaire’s private jet. On Wednesday evening, the account was permanently suspended.
ORLANDO, FL
BBC

Elon Musk turns Twitter into 'hotel' for staff

The BBC has been given photos of Twitter office space that has been converted into bedrooms, which San Francisco authorities are probing as a possible building code violation. One image shows a room with a double bed, including a wardrobe and slippers. An ex-worker said new Twitter boss Elon Musk...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration

Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says FTX's Bankman-Fried Should Be in Jail

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been on a media tour since Nov. 30 to try to rewrite the overnight implosion of his empire. According to him, everything that happened is the fault of no luck. He knew nothing and had no intention of ripping off the investors and clients of his two flagship companies -- FTX and the hedge fund Alameda Research, which is also a trading platform.
New York Post

Elon Musk in danger of losing world’s richest person title to this French magnate

Elon Musk is in danger of losing his long-held title of world’s richest individual on Wednesday morning following months of tumult at Twitter and his various other business interests. Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury goods firm LVMH, temporarily topped Musk on Forbes’ real-time billionaires list. LVMH’s subsidiaries include Louis Vuitton and Moët & Chandon. Musk had regained a slight edge over Arnault later Wednesday morning, only to lose the top spot again. Forbes estimated Arnault’s wealth at $185.8 billion and Musk’s fortune at $185.4 billion as of 11:35 a.m. ET. Indian infrastructure magnate Gautam Adani ranks third on Forbes’ list, followed...
New York Post

Elon Musk will charge iPhone users more money for Twitter Blue: report

Elon Musk — amping up a battle with Apple over the punishing fees it charges app developers — is reportedly planning to charge iPhone owners extra to sign up to the Twitter Blue subscription service through Apple’s App Store rather than through the web. The Twitter boss told some of his employees that anyone who uses an iPhone to pay for the monthly subscription that grants them a blue checkmark next to their name will need to fork over $11 a month — and not the $7 is costs web users, The Information reported. Musk had previously charged Twitter Blue subscribers $7.99...
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy