Available in stainless steel and bronze, the 40,000-BTU Hiland patio heater is downright gorgeous, adding classy ambiance (and warmth) to any outdoor setting. If what you want is a powerful and reliable patio heater that looks just like those used at restaurants, this Hampton Bay model is perfect — at a reasonable price too. Great to for camping, fishing or hanging out in the backyard, the 3,100-BTU Stansport is lightweight, portable, and very affordable (usually under $40). The Briza offers incredible versatility: It's good for indoor and outdoor use alike, can be used with or without the tripod stand, and can be mounted to a ceiling or wall. The Homelabs heater is very similar to other restaurant-style models, with one key addition: an adjustable tabletop that's ideal for holding drinks or snacks.

2 DAYS AGO