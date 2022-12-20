Read full article on original website
Driving for the holiday? Prepare for more weather challenges
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) notes it’s been a challenging few days for drivers who’ve faced snowy, icy roads in the lowlands north of Seattle and for those crossing the Cascades. WSDOT maintenance crews have been working around the clock, treating, plowing and sanding highways, to help drivers get safely to their destination.
Under the weather: Warmer temperatures and rain coming just in time for Christmas weekend
Happy winter, everyone! We’ve officially passed the winter solstice, also known as the shortest day of the year, signaling the start of astronomical winter. And boy, has it felt like winter around here for the past several days. You can just take a step outside and it shocks you...
City: How to properly dispose of motor oil, Styrofoam and medical needles
Earlier this year, the City of Lynnwood reached out to residents wanting to know what questions they had regarding odd recycling items. Residents sent in their questions, and staff compiled a list of the most popular household items that people may not be sure how to properly dispose of. Motor...
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 11-17, 2022
18600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported. 20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a call of an assault with a weapon and attempted kidnapping. 19400 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for reckless driving. 19720 block 48th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported. 19900 block...
One dead, two seriously injured in Lynnwood apartment fire Christmas Eve morning
South County Fire marshals are investigating a fatal two-alarm Lynnwood apartment fire that killed one woman and seriously injured a man and a boy Saturday morning. The man and the boy had escaped the fire before firefighters arrived, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. Both had serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Harborview Medical Center, where they are now in stable condition. No one else was injured.
Restaurant News: Korean cafe Pot + Pan complements Olympus Spa experience
I have to say that this is an unusual review for Restaurant News because Pot + Pan, the Korean cafe inside the Olympus Spa, is only available for women over 13 years of age. That’s because the Olympus Spa on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood is open only to women. It is a magical place. I’ve been going there several times per year since I moved to Edmonds in 2001. Every time I go, I leave feeling renewed — it’s the perfect mini staycation.
Season’s greetings from your trusted news team
Holiday wishes from all of us at the My Neighborhood News Network family of publications: My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for...
Reader view: A generous community comes forward
Every Christmas, the Rotary Club of Edmonds manages four gift-giving trees to support the Snohomish County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Children) and the Volunteer Guardian ad Litem (VGAL) program. This long-standing Rotary project allows CASA advocates the ability to provide gifts from generous donors for infants, children or teens who are victims of alleged sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect.
Welcome to new advertiser Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen
We are happy to announce our new advertiser, Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen. Romeo’s offers delicious pizza, pasta, salads, sandwiches and more. They are conveniently located near the corner of 212th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West in Edmonds and welcome guests to dine in, pick up a take-out meal, or enjoy the ease of all-day delivery.
