I have to say that this is an unusual review for Restaurant News because Pot + Pan, the Korean cafe inside the Olympus Spa, is only available for women over 13 years of age. That’s because the Olympus Spa on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood is open only to women. It is a magical place. I’ve been going there several times per year since I moved to Edmonds in 2001. Every time I go, I leave feeling renewed — it’s the perfect mini staycation.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO