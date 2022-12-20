Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a man and woman were killed Friday after a southeast Wichita shooting. WPD said a 22-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were also critically injured. WPD said just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County deputy charged with disorderly conduct
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged a deputy with misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Thursday. The charge stems from an incident with a citizen that occurred while the deputy was working an approved off-duty job as a uniformed sheriff’s deputy. The deputy, Cameron Zane,...
KWCH.com
Wichita man identified in deadly crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Dec. 24: Wichita Police identified the man killed in Friday evening crash as 50-year-old Miky Ball of Wichita. The crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street North and Sheridan Avenue on Friday at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police said Ball was in a white Toyota...
Man dead in northeast Wichita crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed the victim was not breathing when emergency personnel arrived and died a little later. The investigation continues in this fatal accident.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shoot-out at busy Wichita intersection
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ring doorbell video shows exactly what happened on December, 10 around 4:30 p.m. It shows a person in red with a backpack sneaking through an alley near 17th and Oliver. He opened fire at a man across Oliver. That man then fired back. “It's nonsense,” said...
Two dead in southeast Wichita shooting
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, at the Castle Heights Apartments. Officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Deputy charged over incident with citizen during off-duty job, Sheriff’s Office says
The incident happened while the deputy, Cameron Zane, was working “an approved off-duty job as a uniformed Sheriff’s deputy,” the agency said in a news release.
WPD detective retrieves woman’s $5,000 from scammer
In most cases, once a scammer has gotten a hold of your money, it is gone. However, a Wichita police officer was able to intervene at just the right time to recover $5,000 for one local victim.
Wichita man sentenced in stabbing of twins, one fatally, in brawl over parking space
Authorities have said Seth Collins got upset when he couldn’t pull into a parking spot because one of the twins was talking to a friend in an adjacent stall.
Wichita man sentenced for murder
45-year-old Seth Collins of Wichita has been sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison for the fatal stabbing of Kayla Brown in 2016. Collins was charged with one count of murder
Wichita man indicted for cocaine
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, based on a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation. According to court documents, these are the indictments: The DEA continues to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting it.
Wichita police veteran charged with two misdemeanors, accused of misconduct
He was charged in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday.
KAKE TV
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 death of a woman in Wichita motel room
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ricky Hollins has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a south Wichita motel room in 2020. The 42-year-old was found guilty early this year of first-degree murder, but not guilty of buying sexual relations and a misdemeanor.
Ex-Sedgwick County deputy involved in racist text messages loses certification after stalking
He had previously resigned after being arrested.
KAKE TV
First of 2 suspects sentenced in beating death of homeless man in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 64-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Goering sentenced David Chandler to 214 months on Tuesday. A jury convicted him...
KAKE TV
Wichita police ask for help locating missing woman with severe allergies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman who has severe allergies. The department said Thursday on Facebook that Cassandra Davis is homeless and that her family last had contact with her on December 6. He allergies are severe enough that she has to carry an EpiPen.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman left her 3 young kids home alone, police say. Then the kitchen caught fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say officers rescued young children from a smoke-filled home after their mother allegedly left them alone to go get Christmas presents. Officers responded at around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence report in the 4400 block of East Bayley, near Lincoln and Oliver. They arrived to find a 4-year-old boy crying on the porch of a different address.
Wichita police search for missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. The WPD says 63-year-old Zandra Adams has health issues that could put her at risk. She walked away from her home near 45th Street South and Charles Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Monday. Adams is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs approximately […]
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
Sheriff's office investigating unattended death
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Sheriff's Office reported that Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m., they received a report of a found body on the west edge of Hutchinson. Deputies responded and discovered the body of a deceased subject. This is an active investigation and once the body...
