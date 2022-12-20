ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

2 dead, 2 critical in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a man and woman were killed Friday after a southeast Wichita shooting. WPD said a 22-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were also critically injured. WPD said just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County deputy charged with disorderly conduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged a deputy with misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Thursday. The charge stems from an incident with a citizen that occurred while the deputy was working an approved off-duty job as a uniformed sheriff’s deputy. The deputy, Cameron Zane,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man identified in deadly crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Dec. 24: Wichita Police identified the man killed in Friday evening crash as 50-year-old Miky Ball of Wichita. The crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street North and Sheridan Avenue on Friday at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police said Ball was in a white Toyota...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shoot-out at busy Wichita intersection

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ring doorbell video shows exactly what happened on December, 10 around 4:30 p.m. It shows a person in red with a backpack sneaking through an alley near 17th and Oliver. He opened fire at a man across Oliver. That man then fired back. “It's nonsense,” said...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man indicted for cocaine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, based on a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation. According to court documents, these are the indictments: The DEA continues to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting it.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

First of 2 suspects sentenced in beating death of homeless man in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 64-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Goering sentenced David Chandler to 214 months on Tuesday. A jury convicted him...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police ask for help locating missing woman with severe allergies

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman who has severe allergies. The department said Thursday on Facebook that Cassandra Davis is homeless and that her family last had contact with her on December 6. He allergies are severe enough that she has to carry an EpiPen.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman left her 3 young kids home alone, police say. Then the kitchen caught fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say officers rescued young children from a smoke-filled home after their mother allegedly left them alone to go get Christmas presents. Officers responded at around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence report in the 4400 block of East Bayley, near Lincoln and Oliver. They arrived to find a 4-year-old boy crying on the porch of a different address.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police search for missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. The WPD says 63-year-old Zandra Adams has health issues that could put her at risk. She walked away from her home near 45th Street South and Charles Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Monday. Adams is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs approximately […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff's office investigating unattended death

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Sheriff's Office reported that Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m., they received a report of a found body on the west edge of Hutchinson. Deputies responded and discovered the body of a deceased subject. This is an active investigation and once the body...
HUTCHINSON, KS

