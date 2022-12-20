ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bail Revoked: Boston Man Accused Of Strangling 2 Children Staying In Jail: DA

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n09kI_0jpFlkYB00

A 36-year-old man accused of attacking a 12 and 14-year-old girl at an apartment in Boston last week will await his day in court behind bars, a judge ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 20, authorities said.

Michael Fairweather is charged with assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation from the alleged, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Fairweather, who was out on bail on an earlier assault case involving the two children, had his bond revoked, which means he will be held in police custody for 90 days, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call at a Talbot Avenue apartment in Dorchester after 8 p.m. on Friday. The 12-year-old girl told officers that Fairweather had choked her until the 14-year-old intervened. That's when they said he began to strangle and spit on her repeatedly, the prosecutor said. Officers said they saw physical evidence and marks on the children that matched their story.

This all allegedly happened in front of a 4-year-old girl.

Police did not say how Fairweather and the children are related.

SafeLink, the statewide hotline for victims of domestic violence, is staffed 24 hours a day and can be reached by calling 877-785-2020.

Comments / 13

Jihad Joe
4d ago

👉 And the REPUKES will force perpetuation of MANIACS bringing children into the world to abuse them.. wtf kind of judge gave him bail in the first place.. ANY parent who SPITS on a child will damage that child for LIFE emotionally.. That can't be undone... There's NO going back from that

Reply(3)
8
Cheryl Mims
4d ago

He should rot in jail forever He clearly can't be trusted to,stay,away from them and they have been through enough

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them

BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

BPD warns of scam that cost 93-year-old nearly $10,000

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Boston police are warning people about a phone extortion scam that recently cost a man nearly $10,000.  Boston police say that on Friday a 93-year-old man reported that he was scammed out of $9,500. The victim said someone called him on Thursday claiming to be a lawyer and was told that […]
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man accused of trying to rape a woman he followed from Wollaston MBTA Station

QUINCY -- An 18-year-old Dorchester man is accused of trying to rape a woman near the Wollaston MBTA Station in Quincy. It happened at Woodbine Street and Cushing Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday. According to Quincy Police, Gustavo Woodward followed the victim from the Wollaston station and attacked her from behind. "She felt someone hook their arm around her neck and pull her to the ground. The suspect then tried to remove her clothing. Despite being punched several times, the victim was able to fight off the attacker," police wrote. The victim gave a description to the police. Officers quickly responded to the Wollaston...
QUINCY, MA
iheart.com

Salisbury Woman Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend With Poison

SALISBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Salisbury woman was arrested Thursday on charges that she fatally poisoned her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, a compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid. According to the Essex County District Attorney's Office, Judy Church, 64, called police shortly after...
SALISBURY, MA
thequincysun.com

Dorchester Man Charged With Attempted Rape

Quincy police officers were called to the area of Woodbine Street and Cushing Street in Wollaston on a report of an attempted sexual assault at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, the department said on social media. Responding officers were on the scene within minutes. The reporting party said that she...
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

Bail revoked for Dorchester man accused of assaulting two girls, 12 and 14

A Dorchester man was arraigned and ordered held on bail revocation yesterday on charges that he attacked and strangled two juvenile girls in a Talbot Street apartment on Friday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. MICHAEL FAIRWEATHER, 36, was charged in Dorchester BMC with assault and battery (subsequent offense), two counts...
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

Death Investigation at Franklin Hill Ave and Shandon Road, Dorchester

At about 11:18 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to Shot Spotter activation and a radio call for a person shot at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located what appears to be an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced shortly before midnight.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Stabbed in Mattapan

​Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday night in the city's Mattapan neighborhood. Officers responded to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. There was no word on a possible suspect. Police remained on...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
435K+
Followers
62K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy