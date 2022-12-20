ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles No Longer Endorsing Controversial Telehealth Firm

 4 days ago
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

Gymnast Simone Biles’ partnership with the telehealth company Cerebral has come to an end after the the company was accused of pressuring health-care providers to prescribe Adderall and other drugs to customers. The Wall Street Journal said the Olympian’s image was removed from Cerebral’s website in November, months after she stopped shilling for the company on social media. “The term of the contract ended earlier this year and wasn’t extended,” said company spokesman Stephen Cohen. Biles, who was named “chief impact officer” last year, had no comment.

