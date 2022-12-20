Read full article on original website
Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'
While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
Taco Bell Menu Tries Two New Takes on Mexican Pizza
If ever there was an example of a viral Taco Bell item, it's the Mexican Pizza -- after the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain removed it from the menu during the pandemic, a Change.org petition with over 175,000 signatures demanded its return. People commented online about the "travesty" and "outrage" of snatching away something that has been around in different forms since 1985.
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual Item (a New Kind of Sandwich)
McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, at least in the U.S., tends to play it very safe with its menu and limited-time offers. Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King endlessly releases new, often super-weird, versions of its iconic Whopper and pioneered Chicken Fries, Satisfries, and the unique Mac n' Cheetos, McDonald's tends to stay basic.
Cracker Barrel is Opening Brand New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GJ Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Gas Station Worker Forced to Throwaway Leftover Donuts, Says He'll Get Fired if He Takes One Bite
Food waste is a big problem in America. In fact, 108 billion pounds of the stuff is thrown away every single year, which accounts for a whopping 40% of all food created in the country going into the garbage. Unsurprisingly, the grocery industry in the US is absolutely massive. Article...
McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch
McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
Olive Garden manager fired after demanding staff show her their dead pets if they want a sick day for it
Olive Garden fired the manager who claimed she'd never taken a day off in 11 years. One Olive Garden manager’s extreme approach to employee time-off has backfired spectacularly. The unnamed individual emailed a rant to employees at her Overland Park restaurant in Kansas over the “staggering rate” at which...
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday
It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
Wendy's Has a Free Food Plan to Keep You From McDonald's, Burger King
The end of the year is always the busiest time -- whether we're bustling about buying holiday gifts for our loved ones or we're trying to get all those end-of-year appointments taken care of, everyone is out and about. This makes it an excellent time for fast-food restaurants. The more...
Grandma's 'Famous' Overnight Breakfast Casserole Is a Guaranteed Winner
This is perfect to make on Christmas morning.
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
McDonald's Is Serving Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 3 Days
The 20 straight days of deals from McDonald’s is now in its second week if that is the kind of thing you are tracking. Naturally, there will be some freebies and deals to nab in the coming days. The most immediate concern is that you can wind up with...
I work in KFC – here’s how to get your food cheaper, it shouldn’t be a secret anymore
A KFC worker has revealed that lots of people are missing out on cheaper meals by skipping a simple hack. One of the most common complaints that staff receive at the fast food chain is that prices have gradually increased in recent times. But the easiest way to offset that...
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
McDonald's Is Running a Burger Bundle Discount This Weekend
McDonald’s is still running through its laundry list of December specials that lasts through December 25. The majority of the deals are as straightforward as fast food deals get. Buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs and 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers are exactly what they appear to be. This weekend, the offer is a...
108-Year-Old Woman Reveals Favorite Meal at Taco Bell
In 2016, about 82,000 people aged over 100 were in the US. A number expected to increase to 589,000 by 2060. A woman from Lou isiana celebrated her 108th birthday with her family this month, and she continues to outlive all six of her siblings and three sons.
