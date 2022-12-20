ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 161

AP_001221.8fbce1fc30bc477f9e0448c3e82b041c.2159
4d ago

Real nice we’re all screwed! Try to get ahead in life and nope just continuously screw us all government. I’m 34 and health insurance in this country for a non smoker 360$ month and I’m healthy! So how are we supposed to thrive and buy things to keep small businesses and this country going???? Good job office of America your gonna sink is all!

Reply(2)
37
Connor Jackson (Hamr-On Guitars)
4d ago

yet they send billions to UK and don't ask for receipts, or try to pass 1.7 trillion dollar bills fortifying borders of other countries

Reply(1)
46
Suck it up
4d ago

I think us regular people, that are not making 400,000+ should tell the Government and IRS, we are just not paying taxes ever again..

Reply(4)
34
Related
Blogging Big Blue

Surprise $1,400 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive the Federal Payment Before the End of the Year?

Unexpected money is always a wonderful thing, right? It mostly entails sending extra stimulus checks to people who meet a very specific criterion. No, there isn’t anything here that would count as a fourth stimulus payment. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that.
Blogging Big Blue

IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported

People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS is Shutting Down Another Service in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of $850 coming from the state

man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
MAINE STATE
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
911
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy