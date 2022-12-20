ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

PHMDC rescuers save coyote from basement under construction

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A team of Dane County animal service officers rescued a coyote from a construction site Tuesday.

Public Health Madison and Dane County officials said the officers were called to a home under construction after a coyote was found in the basement. The animal looked to be frozen in fear.

The officers were able to get the animal’s hind end in a net and pull her out. She was inspected for injuries then set free.

Coyotes are native to Wisconsin and can be found in both rural and urban areas throughout Dane County. They tend to be more afraid of you than you are of them.

PHMDC officials said it’s best to not feed coyotes. If you see a coyote being too comfortable around humans, you should haze the animal by standing tall and yelling at it. Use noisemakers and throw things like sticks in the direction of, but not at, the coyote to scare it away.

If hazing attempts fail, call PHMDC at 608-267-1989. If you see an injured coyote call 608-255-2345.

You can also record when you see a coyote or fox in Madison with the UW-Madison Canid Project by clicking here .

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
