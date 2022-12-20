During one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, New York state officials are warning of potential severe impacts from a winter storm that is forecast to include high winds and drastic temperature changes. That could lead to power outages and closed roads, complicating plans for the holiday weekend. WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray about the state’s preparations.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO