With NSF support, three ASU doctoral students conducted research as interns in private sector laboratories. In addition to completing internships during the Fall 2022 semester, Justin Skinner, Aide Robles and Evelyn Miranda (pictured left to right) hold research positions in the lab of Anca Delgado, an assistant professor of environmental engineering in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University. Photographer: Monica Williams/ASU.

