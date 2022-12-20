ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Graduate students connect with industry through use-inspired research

With NSF support, three ASU doctoral students conducted research as interns in private sector laboratories. In addition to completing internships during the Fall 2022 semester, Justin Skinner, Aide Robles and Evelyn Miranda (pictured left to right) hold research positions in the lab of Anca Delgado, an assistant professor of environmental engineering in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University. Photographer: Monica Williams/ASU.
ASU students create podcasts to harness creativity, collaboration in class

Karla Murphy and Chelsie Schlesinger, co-instructors at Arizona State University's New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences, have spent the past few semesters steeped in student podcast episodes. After completing the Digital Fluency Creative course hosted by Enterprise Technology’s Learning Experience in 2021, the two are using Adobe Creative Cloud...

