ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Lehigh to lay off Glens Falls employees in April

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yk2za_0jpFjxZ800

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Lehigh Cement plant off of Warren Street is set to close in 2023. When it does, it will end an over 100-year run in the city – as well as the employment of 85 people.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

A recent posting from the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program revealed a timeline for layoffs at the plant, which was announced to close over the course of 2023. A notice posted by the department on Tuesday, Dec. 13, reports that most of the plant’s 85 employees will be terminated between April 3-17, 2023.

“With the phased manner shut down, some employees will remain at the plant beyond the identified 14-day period,” the department posting states. “However, all separations are expected to be accomplished by the end of 2023.”

The posting notes that the employees in question are not represented by a union. The plant is set to be closed completely by the end of 2023.

New ARPA allocations tackle housing, SUNY, parks

In an announcement last month , parent company Lehigh Hanson said that the closure came as a result of changes in cost-effectiveness within the cement industry. The company highlighted issues with aging and smaller-scale plants, of which the Glens Falls location is one.

Lehigh’s Glens Falls plant was founded in 1893. Once it closes, increased cement output will be facilitated by a plant in Cementon, Greene County. City Mayor Bill Collins recently told NEWS10 that the city was not aware of the closure until shortly before the announcement was made public. The facility is located on Warren Street, close to where Glens Falls meets Hudson Falls.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Information battle over Saratoga shooting continues

SARATOGA CO., N.Y. (News10)-The Saratoga County District Attorney has allowed a temporary gag order against city officials in Saratoga Springs to lapse. But in the meantime, she says she is pursuing new legal action against two top Saratoga Springs officials in order to prevent them from talking about a shootout that ended with officers firing […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased

Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Albany officials keeping Redburn allegations "separate" from development goals

Albany — Redburn Development's footprint continues to expand throughout the Capital Region, revitalizing several properties in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer counties and beyond. For the last few months, Redburn and Columbia Development have been hoping to take ownership of the Central Warehouse. In October, a federal judge ruled that Albany...
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Why de-icing your dock may take a gentler touch

If you own lakefront property, winter is the time to get smart and safe. Untended docks can undergo significant damage from freezing water. That's why, if you travel the length of a water body like Lake George or Brant Lake, you'll see docks surrounded by halos of open water, no matter how cold the winter gets.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ballston Spa FD gets $168k for oxygen apparatus

The Federal Emergency Management Administration informed the Village of Ballston Spa Wednesday that the Ballston Spa Fire Department has been awarded an "Assistance to Firefighters Grant" after the department recently applied for $168,000 to purchase new SCBAs and more air bottles.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy