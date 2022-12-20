Read full article on original website
Related
Warming center preparing for influx of people as freezing temperatures hit Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the dangerous cold drops in, warming centers across Connecticut are opening for those in need. A warm place to sleep is what many people may be asking for this holiday season as temperatures stop well below freezing. “I normally get here early so I know...
Connecticut to increase home heating assistance by $430 per household
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents who heat their homes with deliverable fuels will be able to receive an additional $430 this winter season from the state’s energy assistance program, the governor announced Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont said the funds through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) received a...
Top 2022 weather stories for Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — While 2022 didn't bring tropical system after tropical system like 2021, it was still a rollercoaster of a year regarding the weather in Connecticut. The year started with a winter nightmare. On Jan. 5, a flash freeze left drivers either sliding or stranded. As the rain...
Eversource and out-of-state utility crews assist with power outages throughout state
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Thousands of homes across Connecticut are still without power as of Friday night into Saturday, all while temperatures dropped to the teens. Manchester was one of the towns hit hard by the storm. Not a sight of light was spotted in some neighborhoods but for the lucky ones, generators kept their homes running.
After wind and rain, dropping temps will freeze roads Friday night
HARTFORD, Conn. — The rain and the wind may have subsided, but winter will make an actual appearance as temperatures drop drastically Friday afternoon, freezing over any remaining wet spots from the rain. Gov. Ned Lamont is advising residents to get their travels and holiday shopping out of the...
Holiday storm brings gusty winds, rain to Connecticut; more than 80K outages reported
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's not a white Christmas for Connecticut, with the state pelted by heavy rain and gusty winds on Friday morning. While other states affected by the system saw blizzard conditions in some parts, Connecticut was hit with the rain and wind and even coastal flooding. Bands...
Thousands in the dark after branches take down wires across Connecticut
EAST HADDAM, Conn. — People like Charlene Marquis-O’Brien were waking up to robocalls from Eversource two days before Christmas warning of area power outages. The family also woke up to a massive, downed evergreen blocking a driveway, so they powered up the generator and adjusted holiday plans. “Because...
Report: No widespread issue with public building foundations
HARTFORD, Conn. — A review of concrete foundations of public buildings in northeastern Connecticut, including schools and fire stations, has found no widespread deterioration problems like what's plagued hundreds of residential homeowners. Out of 100 structures surveyed, only a handful showed signs of damage caused by an iron sulfide...
Remember fire safety around the holidays | FOX61 Student New
MILFORD, Conn — Story by James Allan and Azam Hostetler. Whether you’re busy untangling heaps of Christmas lights, plugging in many wires in an already strained outlet, or maintaining a live Christmas tree in your home after decorating it, fire safety is an important topic in the winter season.
The top Making an ImpaCT stories of 2022
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 and TEGNA made the ultimate resolution at the beginning of 2022: make a difference in our community. We do this every day by bringing local and national stories to our viewers through our newscasts and web articles. FOX61 has taken it a step further by...
How to ensure you and your family's safety during major holiday storm
CONNECTICUT, USA — A significant rain and wind storm is set to hit Connecticut on Thursday and Friday before temperatures plummet for Christmas weekend. Anywhere between 1.5 inches to 3 inches of rain is expected by the end of the day on Friday. After that comes bitterly cold temperatures overnight and during the weekend, hitting below-freezing. This rapid temperature decrease can cause a flash freeze on untreated and smaller roads.
Rain and wind could topple trees as utilities prepare for up to 142,000 outages in holiday weekend storm
CONNECTICUT, USA — While it won't be a white Christmas, it will be a wet and windy one, with a storm set to hit Connecticut just in time for the holiday. A big storm will be developing in the central and eastern part of the country by Thursday and tracking straight for the state on Friday with heavy rain and wind. Sustained winds could top 25MPH and gusts are possible into the 50's.
FOX61's trending stories of 2022 in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the year comes to an end, FOX61 has had a few stories that have made it to the top of the list this year. Let's wave 2022 goodbye by remembering the stories that have made people laugh, mad, or maybe even cry (tears of joy, hopefully).
Lamont extends declaration enabling continued federal support for food and housing
HARTFORD, Conn. — The declaration allowing the state to continue receiving federal support for food and housing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was extended through next summer, the governor's office announced Tuesday. In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont said the support Connecticut receives from the federal government provides funds...
Top local Connecticut news stories of 2022
From a trial seven years in the making to the tragedy of two officers killed in the line of duty – here are this year's top stories in Connecticut. This past year brought no shortage of unique, controversial, and tragic stories across the state. Here are some of those...
Tong calls for traveler protection from flight delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is leading the charge, calling on the federal Department of Transportation to give people like himself power and authority to hold airlines accountable for delays and cancellations. In Monday's announcement, Tong, alongside Republican and Democratic Attorney Generals across the country,...
Generator causes carbon monoxide incident in Pleasant Valley home
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A gas-powered generator caused a carbon monoxide (CO) incident at a Pleasant Valley home overnight. Pleasant Valley Fire Department said that the residents had a working CO detector that alerted them and when they arrived on the scene and started to meter the home, a moderate level of CO was found inside.
Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies
CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
Connecticut nonprofit for tech students expanding to other communities in the state
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A nonprofit for under served students in New Haven and Stamford is getting ready to grow. In the new year, DAE (District Arts & Education) wiIl begin its expansion to more towns and cities in the area. "There are 39,000 kids in CT that are...
AGs call for stronger protection against airline abuses
HARTFORD, Conn — Attorneys general from more than 30 states and territories are calling on airlines to relax restrictions when it comes to flight cancellations or re-bookings. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and attorney generals from Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, and New York are leading a bipartisan coalition urging the...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 1