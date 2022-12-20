CONNECTICUT, USA — While it won't be a white Christmas, it will be a wet and windy one, with a storm set to hit Connecticut just in time for the holiday. A big storm will be developing in the central and eastern part of the country by Thursday and tracking straight for the state on Friday with heavy rain and wind. Sustained winds could top 25MPH and gusts are possible into the 50's.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO