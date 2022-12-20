ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Top 2022 weather stories for Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — While 2022 didn't bring tropical system after tropical system like 2021, it was still a rollercoaster of a year regarding the weather in Connecticut. The year started with a winter nightmare. On Jan. 5, a flash freeze left drivers either sliding or stranded. As the rain...
Report: No widespread issue with public building foundations

HARTFORD, Conn. — A review of concrete foundations of public buildings in northeastern Connecticut, including schools and fire stations, has found no widespread deterioration problems like what's plagued hundreds of residential homeowners. Out of 100 structures surveyed, only a handful showed signs of damage caused by an iron sulfide...
The top Making an ImpaCT stories of 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 and TEGNA made the ultimate resolution at the beginning of 2022: make a difference in our community. We do this every day by bringing local and national stories to our viewers through our newscasts and web articles. FOX61 has taken it a step further by...
How to ensure you and your family's safety during major holiday storm

CONNECTICUT, USA — A significant rain and wind storm is set to hit Connecticut on Thursday and Friday before temperatures plummet for Christmas weekend. Anywhere between 1.5 inches to 3 inches of rain is expected by the end of the day on Friday. After that comes bitterly cold temperatures overnight and during the weekend, hitting below-freezing. This rapid temperature decrease can cause a flash freeze on untreated and smaller roads.
Rain and wind could topple trees as utilities prepare for up to 142,000 outages in holiday weekend storm

CONNECTICUT, USA — While it won't be a white Christmas, it will be a wet and windy one, with a storm set to hit Connecticut just in time for the holiday. A big storm will be developing in the central and eastern part of the country by Thursday and tracking straight for the state on Friday with heavy rain and wind. Sustained winds could top 25MPH and gusts are possible into the 50's.
FOX61's trending stories of 2022 in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the year comes to an end, FOX61 has had a few stories that have made it to the top of the list this year. Let's wave 2022 goodbye by remembering the stories that have made people laugh, mad, or maybe even cry (tears of joy, hopefully).
Top local Connecticut news stories of 2022

From a trial seven years in the making to the tragedy of two officers killed in the line of duty – here are this year's top stories in Connecticut. This past year brought no shortage of unique, controversial, and tragic stories across the state. Here are some of those...
Tong calls for traveler protection from flight delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is leading the charge, calling on the federal Department of Transportation to give people like himself power and authority to hold airlines accountable for delays and cancellations. In Monday's announcement, Tong, alongside Republican and Democratic Attorney Generals across the country,...
Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies

CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
AGs call for stronger protection against airline abuses

HARTFORD, Conn — Attorneys general from more than 30 states and territories are calling on airlines to relax restrictions when it comes to flight cancellations or re-bookings. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and attorney generals from Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, and New York are leading a bipartisan coalition urging the...
