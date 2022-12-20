ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa Physical, Past Leg Injury Concerning to Mets

Report: Like Giants, Mets concerned by Correa's physical originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. When the Carlos Correa deal fell apart and the superstar shortstop quickly pivoted to the New York Mets, many within the Giants organization felt it might take years to know if they truly made the right decision.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bill Russell, Serena Williams And Lionel Messi Defined Sports in 2022

Between retirements (and un-retirements), championships and uplifting moments, 2022 delivered countless storylines in the sports world. But what were the most impactful stories of the year? For better and for worse, it’s hard to narrow things down. The Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup put two controversial nations on the global stage, while several record-breaking performances happened stateside.
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jets Bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in Ugly Loss to Jaguars

Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler during ugly loss to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Zach Wilson has now been benched for Mike White and Chris Streveler in the span of a few weeks. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch Patriots Owner Welcome ‘Classy' Fan Who Endured Heckling in Viral Video

Last week, Jerry Edmond was at his very first NFL game, calmly putting up with heckling from another person in the stands. This week, the longtime New England Patriots fan got to meet one of the 32 NFL owners. Edmond, who's become something of a hero to Pats fans for...

