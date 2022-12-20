Read full article on original website
One hospitalized after garage fire in Trumbull County
BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after a garage was destroyed by fire in Braceville. The fire started just after 7 p.m. Saturday night on the 3400 block Eagle Creek Road northwest. Five fire departments were called to help put it out. A second garage...
Warming stations open in Columbiana County
Three warming stations are opening up tonight in Columbiana County because of an outage in Unity Township.
Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
Major Boardman road reopens after semi, trailer rollover
Police are on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman.
Workers fired after man dies at Cuyahoga County Jail
Two employees who were suspended after the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail have been terminated by MetroHealth.
Report: Aggressive raccoon tries to attack pet in Columbiana
Police say a raccoon that tried to attack a dog and then charged officers had to be euthanized.
‘A Christmas miracle’ as lost dog returned to owner
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just before the storm blew in, one Youngstown woman got a Christmas miracle when her lost dog was returned. “Oh, man. It was like a gift,” said Ella Evans. Two weeks ago, Evans’ dog Tony jumped out of the car and disappeared. Evans was...
Warming centers open up in Columbiana, Mahoning Counties in midst of power outages
Power is still out for a number of people in the Mahoning Valley, and with temperatures below zero, homes are bound to get cold. That's why officials in Columbiana and Mahoning County opened up some warming centers for the community. According to Columbiana County EMA Director, Brian Rutledge, one warming...
Local councilman charged, accused of pulling gun
John Baryak, 73, was charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence.
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.
First responders’ quick thinking saves girl from Struthers house fire
One man is in the hospital, while a young girl is safe after a fire swept through a home in Struthers.
Local sheriff’s office awarded $100K for crime scene training, equipment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that 13 Ohio law enforcement agencies, including one local agency, will receive a total of $9.1 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office will receive over $100,000 to...
Downed wires cause street to close on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A road was blocked after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Albert Street near Verona Avenue in Youngstown. According to police, the driver’s windows became too fogged for her to see, and she...
How trains under trees became tradition
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last ornament is on the Christmas tree, the garland is hung and the lights are glowing. For some of you, beneath your tree, a small model train might just be circling around its track. Trains have been associated with Christmas for generations. Even movies...
Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
Speed restrictions lifted on Mercer County roadway
PennDOT has lifted temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on certain Mercer County roadways due to winter storm conditions. The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Exit 29 (Route 8 in Franklin) in Venango County to Exit 42 (173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County due to multiple crashes. The lanes have since reopened.
Local animal organizations rescue pets left out in freezing temps
For a few days now First News has been warning pet owners to make sure to bring their animals inside when temperatures are dangerously cold.
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
Police pursuit leads to crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police confirm that no one was hurt when a police chase ended in a crash in Youngstown Thursday. There was a heavy police presence and a portion of Market Street near the bridge by E. Woodland Avenue was blocked, but it has since reopened. Youngstown’s...
