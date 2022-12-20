ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WYTV.com

One hospitalized after garage fire in Trumbull County

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after a garage was destroyed by fire in Braceville. The fire started just after 7 p.m. Saturday night on the 3400 block Eagle Creek Road northwest. Five fire departments were called to help put it out. A second garage...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

‘A Christmas miracle’ as lost dog returned to owner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just before the storm blew in, one Youngstown woman got a Christmas miracle when her lost dog was returned. “Oh, man. It was like a gift,” said Ella Evans. Two weeks ago, Evans’ dog Tony jumped out of the car and disappeared. Evans was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Downed wires cause street to close on East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A road was blocked after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Albert Street near Verona Avenue in Youngstown. According to police, the driver’s windows became too fogged for her to see, and she...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

How trains under trees became tradition

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last ornament is on the Christmas tree, the garland is hung and the lights are glowing. For some of you, beneath your tree, a small model train might just be circling around its track. Trains have been associated with Christmas for generations. Even movies...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County

HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Speed restrictions lifted on Mercer County roadway

PennDOT has lifted temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on certain Mercer County roadways due to winter storm conditions. The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed from Exit 29 (Route 8 in Franklin) in Venango County to Exit 42 (173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) in Mercer County due to multiple crashes. The lanes have since reopened.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Police pursuit leads to crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police confirm that no one was hurt when a police chase ended in a crash in Youngstown Thursday. There was a heavy police presence and a portion of Market Street near the bridge by E. Woodland Avenue was blocked, but it has since reopened. Youngstown’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

