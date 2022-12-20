ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022

Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
Idaho’s Last Minute Guide To Classic Christmas Movies

Who doesn't love Christmas? If you're working in retail or deliveries, it is your Super Bowl and Olympics combined. Okay, I forgot the people who work in restaurants and airports. The zoom revolution hasn't taken the place of traveling home for the holidays. For some, Christmas can be a challenge. How do you get into the proper spirit?
Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]

BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
Heart Warming Boise Area Santa Stories That Will Make You Smile

We're only a few days away from Santa's big run, and everyone is a kid when Santa comes to town. Whether we're kids or kids at heart, everyone has a favorite story about the big guy. The big guy is Santa, not Joe Biden. We had an opportunity to ask you to share your favorite Santa stories with us. We've selected the best of the best to share with you right before Santa loads up his sleigh.
Snowman delivery service? Yep, Boise has it.

BOISE, Idaho — Some things just catch your eye. A truck full of snow people probably falls into that category. “We're out here delivering snowmen. We got a truckload of snowballs and a round of deliveries to do so, we can get people setup for Christmas," said Keith Anderson.
Why Every Idahoan Should Watch The Original A Christmas Carol

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge has been told thousands of times since Charles Dickens wrote 'The Christmas Carol.' The story of redemption has been shared on the big screen, in classrooms, and on various other platforms worldwide. The appeal of Dickens' classic is that all of us are redeemable, even a character like Scrooge.
Is Christmas CANCELLED In Boise This Year?

Nobody is safe in 2022. If you do/say/sing/wear something that someone on the internet doesn't like, you're going to hear about it. If enough internet trolls agree, then that thing is cancelled. Meaning, that thing can still exist, but oh boy are you a piece of trash if you still...
Boise Area Workers Continue On Despite Holidays and Temperatures

For some of us, the period between Christmas and New Year is a time of taking a well-earned vacation. From courthouses to schools, entire industries shut down or take a lot of time off. Employees who have saved unused vacation days must now use or lose them. However, for others, this time of year will determine whether or not their company stays in business.
Stunning $4.3M Eagle Home Has an Incredible Outdoor Sportsplex [PICS]

Is living in one of America's wealthiest, most beautiful cities on your life's to-do list? Maybe you're in the market for a home that champions healthy, inspired living?. Whether you fall into either camp or neither, this stunning $4.3 million-dollar listing in Eagle, Idaho could be exactly what you're looking for!
Is There Really A Business Delivering Snowmen in Boise?

That's it, now I can say I've seen it all. I have officially seen everything. There is, in fact, a business in Boise that is delivering snowmen. We're not talking about cute little decorative snowmen either, I'm talking about the real deal. Live, cold, actual-for-real-H20-in-their-DNA snowmen. The business, known as...
World Famous Christmas Experience is Less Than 5 Hours From Boise

The countdown to Christmas continues, and I must confess that I've been holding on to this little secret for quite some time. Our state has some of the most festive light displays in the country. You won't find many neighborhoods or cities in Idaho that have yet to embrace the Christmas spirit. However, a truly one-of-a-kind Christmas experience you can only see in Idaho is five hours from Boise.
