Most Supply Chain Managers Expect Problems to Continue at Least Through 2024
More than half of logistics managers surveyed by CNBC do not expect the supply chain to return to normal until 2024 or after. The dour outlook comes after almost three years of global supply chain problems. Bloated inventories have kept warehouses packed, and respondents said they saw a 400% increase...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: AMC Entertainment, Tesla, Micron, Under Armour and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. AMC Entertainment — Shares plummeted 7.4% after the company proposed a reverse stock split and announced a new $110 million capital raise in an attempt to minimize its debt load. Shares of its preferred stock surged more than 75%. Tesla...
Cramer Warns Investors Not to Repeat This Year's Mistakes When It Comes to Tech Stocks
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors to exercise caution when approaching mega-cap tech stocks that got hammered this year. "If we see these stocks creeping back up to their old levels. … Let's remember that prices do matter, and we don't want to get burned the next time they go too high," he said.
European Stocks Turn Lower as Markets Wind Down for the Holidays
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks were trading slightly lower Friday afternoon as hopes for a Santa Claus rally faded. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1% by 2:40 p.m. London time. The Dax was flat while the Cac 40 was 0.44% lower. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished trading at lunchtime, closing almost flat, up just 0.05%.
Insana: Signs of Slowing Inflation Emerge, and the Fed Now Risks Doing Too Much
Maybe this is a temporary respite from ever-higher prices or just maybe — as some of us have forecast all along — the economy hasn't been going through a 1970s style inflation spiral. Instead, it was going through a pandemic and war-related disruption that boosted inflation for a...
The Average Emergency Costs $1,400—Here's Exactly How Much to Save Each Paycheck to Reach That Amount in 2023
What are you hoping to accomplish moneywise in the upcoming year? If you're like many Americans, you may be looking to pay down your credit cards, boost your retirement savings or finally create a spending plan. But Americans' No. 1 money goal is to build an emergency fund, according to...
Asia Markets Fall as Japan's Core Inflation Marks Highest in Over 40 Years
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street ahead of the release of some economic data in the region. Core consumer prices in Japan rose 3.7% in November on an annualized basis, marking the fastest pace since December...
Jim Cramer Says the ‘Worst of 3 Worlds' Helped Lead Stocks Lower on Thursday
CNBC’s Jim Cramer outlined three reasons why markets lost a short-lived rally on Thursday amid Wall Street concerns that the Fed’s interest rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession. For investors fearing that time is running out for a Santa Claus rally, Cramer said charts suggest...
Why Everyone Thinks a Recession Is Coming in 2023
Economists have penciled in a recession in their forecasts for next year, but views vary on the timing and severity. What they do agree on is that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies will be the trigger for the recession, while it was the central bank that rode to the rescue after the last two downturns.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Teladoc Health Is Not a Good Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. PagSeguro Digital Ltd: "We have to remember it's from Brazil, so therefore it's politically unstable. I hate to just be so broad-sweeping as that. ... These are political issues."
