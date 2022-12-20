Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
To Travel Deeper, Go to a Destination More Than Once
Dr. Anu Taranath discusses how returning to Malleshwaram, India multiple times throughout her life lead to a deeper understanding of the destination—and herself.
How to Set and Keep Travel Resolutions
Resolutions are easy enough to set. But how can we better build on ones we've set previously?
Why Airlines Still Have Dress Codes for Passengers
Much has changed since the "golden age" of air travel—but the debate around "dressing up" remains.
The Best Cyber Monday Airline Deals in 2022
Alaska, Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, and Play are among the airlines that have announced some very enticing Black Friday and Cyber Monday airfare deals.
What Gabby Beckford Learned on a Solo Year-Long Trip
Engineer-turned-travel entrepreneur Gabby Beckford set out on a year-long Middle Eastern adventure at the age of 21. Here's what she learned while there.
How Much to Tip Hotel Housekeeping, Valets, and More
The etiquette behind hotel gratuities remains inconsistent and hard to navigate—consider this your cheat sheet of whom to tip and how much at hotels in the U.S.
The Travel Industry Has Ambitious Climate Goals. How Will It Meet Them?
The travel industry has a long way to go to reach its climate ambitions of net-zero by 2050, but these companies and destinations are stepping up to the challenge.
More migrants dropped outside vice president's home in freezing weather
More migrants were dropped from busesin frigid weather in front of Vice President Kamela Harris' residence in Washington, D.C, on Christmas Eve.
Getting Through TSA Will Soon Be Easier and Quicker—Here's Why
From eliminating the need to present a boarding pass to using facial recognition, TSA is updating its technology and protocols at almost every step of the security screening process.
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
From the wilds of Transylvania, Romania to the bustling streets of Bangkok, Thailand, here are 12 places around the globe to put on your travel wishlists.
Airlines Issue Waivers For Holiday Travel Flight Disruptions
As much of the country braces for severe storm systems and an arctic freeze, airlines are giving travelers the option to rebook.
Can Travel Curb Its Global Emissions and Create a Better Future?
Reflections and a new year's resolution following the annual global summit of the World Travel & Tourism Council.
United's Huge Boeing 787 Order—What This Means for Future Flights
United Airlines has signed on for 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with the option to purchase 100 more—or 200 total, the largest wide-body aircraft order in U.S. commercial aviation history, according to the carrier.
How to Avoid New Guest Fees at Amex’s Centurion Lounges
Substantial guest fees at American Express Centurion Lounges begin February 1, 2023. Here's how Amex Platinum cardholders can bypass them.
6 Winter Road Trip Ideas Throughout the U.S.
From California to New York, here are 6 ideas for a winter road trip across the U.S., plus tips for taking a road trip in the winter.
How to Prepare for a Big Trip Now That Travel Is Back
AFAR readers share their tips for prepping for a big international trip after years of staycations and local jaunts.
8 Easy Winter Vacation Ideas for 2023
Need a winter vacation idea? Consider somewhere on this list of eight destinations, like Jamaica, Alaska, and Lake Tahoe.
Quiz: Discover Your Perfect Trip in Fascinating California
Take this quiz to find out the right places for an idyllic California experience you’ll never forget.
Ikon Vs. Epic: A Guide to the Best Multi-Resort Ski Passes
See how the Ikon and Epic ski passes compare when it comes to perks, prices, and destinations, and learn about alternative passes like Mountain Collective and Indy.
France Bans Some Short Domestic Flights to Curb Emissions
France has just banned three short flights on where the equivalent train ride is 2.5 hours or less. Others may follow if rail lines improve.
AFAR
New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT
AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way.https://www.afar.com/
Comments / 0