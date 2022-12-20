Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
LG’s gamer-friendly C2 OLED has dropped to its lowest price to date
We may be only a few days out from Christmas, but you still have time to save on popular presents without paying extra for expedited shipping. Right now, for example, you can buy LG’s 42-inch C2 OLED at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Target for around $797 ($500 off), which eclipses the TV’s previous low.
The Verge
Users report Google Calendar bug creating random, fake events
Numerous users have reported experiencing an odd glitch in the Google Calendar mobile app over the past few days. The app appears to be creating random, nonexistent all-day events based on the content of users’ Gmail messages. As 9to5Google (who reported the news earlier today) notes, various sorts of...
The Verge
How to take control of macOS notifications
Are you annoyed by how quickly the macOS notification banners that appear in the upper-right corner of the screen disappear? Has it ever annoyed someone you know? Is that person so frustrated with macOS notifications and multitasking that they write an 826-word attack against the preferred platform of many of their Verge colleagues?
The Verge
Tesla’s $300 wireless charger uses coils from a company called FreePower
Tesla has opened preorders for a wireless charging mat that can accommodate up to three devices placed however you want, and that comes in a form factor “inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck.” The gadget is called the Wireless Charging Platform, and it costs $300. For that hefty price you get the mat, a removable magnetic stand that lets you prop the pad up at an angle or lay it flat, and some tech that we once called “the most promising AirPower alternative.”
The Verge
Google’s alleged Pixel phone plans for the next three years have leaked
Google’s plans for its Pixel phone lineup from 2023 to 2025 have been leaked, if Android Authority is to be believed. On Thursday the outlet published a timeline full of information from a source it called “anonymous but trustworthy,” saying that it’s vetted the plans and warning that some outcomes were more likely than others.
The Verge
Why, hello, macOS notification — how about you stay a while?
Yeah, macOS isn’t perfect — and its notifications system could be better — but that’s why learning how to take control of them is important. Perhaps you’ve never liked your text messages to pop up and be readable by passersby, or you wished those email notifications would stick around until you acknowledge them. Here’s how to fix that.
The Verge
Mobvoi is the latest smartwatch maker to jump on the subscription bandwagon
One thing that’s guaranteed to rile up consumers? Tacking on a monthly fee where there was once none. Mobvoi, which is known for making affordable Wear OS smartwatches, is the latest to join the subscription bandwagon. The company will start rolling out new sleep features to its TicWatch lineup this week, but if you want ‘em all, it’ll cost you $4.99 a month.
The Verge
Meta is making the Quest 2’s GPU more powerful
Meta is giving Quest 2 developers 7 percent more GPU compute power to work with, meaning apps and games on the headset you already own might look a little bit better sometime soon. For developers, the increased power should “improve your ability to leverage higher pixel density without substantially reducing...
The Verge
EcoFlow Power Kit review: off-grid living made easy
There’s never been a better time to become a digital nomad. Many employers not named Elon Musk now offer flexible work-from-home arrangements, enacted during the pandemic and made permanent in 2022. Ironically, Musk’s little Starlink RV service has been a boon to remote working by bringing relatively fast internet to great swaths of digital wilderness, even while driving. And for those looking to go truly remote, dozens of countries, like Spain, Barbados, Namibia, and Malaysia, now offer temporary residency permits to digital workers of foreign-based employers.
The Verge
Successes of 2022: Google Maps helped me get out and explore more
I had the privilege of using lots of incredible new phones in 2022, packed with the latest hardware and capable of impressive performance. But there’s one app I turned to again and again when I was using each of those devices, and it’s far from new or cutting-edge: Google Maps.
The Verge
Apple Watch Ultra video review: let’s see what it can really do
We may have reviewed the Apple Watch Ultra back in September, but you didn’t think we were done, did you? The $799 Ultra was billed as the Apple Watch for outdoor adventurers and triathletes. So we spent the last three months devising a series of mini-reviews targeting several of the Ultra’s marquee features.
The Verge
Wearing an Apple Watch Ultra for a month convinced me to buy a Series 7
The Apple Watch Ultra is a very good smartwatch. It’s got loads of features, very long battery life, a titanium shell, and a distinctive design. You can read all about how good it is in my colleague Victoria Song’s review from earlier this fall. Be sure to check out the feature-length video review we recently published that does a deeper dive into Apple’s unique claims for the Ultra.
The Verge
Microsoft says three future Bethesda games will be Xbox-exclusive
We knew Microsoft would make Bethesda’s Starfield exclusive to Xbox and PC, and it sure looked like The Elder Scrolls VI would skip PlayStation and Nintendo, too. But now, Microsoft’s lawyers are revealing that they’ve got eyes on at least one more exclusive title — there are three future Xbox exclusives from Bethesda, they revealed today, in a response to the FTC’s lawsuit against the Activision Blizzard deal.
The Verge
The Vergecast Bluetooth Holiday Spec-tacular
Happy holidays! Here is our gift for you: over an hour of audio content dedicated to Bluetooth. If you’re lucky this holiday season, you may be given a brand-new phone, tablet, or gadget equipped with the short-range wireless standard we’ve dealt with for decades. Though it has improved significantly since its introduction in 1998, it still has a lot of room to grow. Will Bluetooth get better next year? That’s the impetus for today’s Vergecast.
The Verge
Ikea and Sonos’ Symfonisk bookshelf speaker is $20 off
Online or in-store, you can get a black or white Symfonisk bookshelf speaker for $99.99, a $20 discount off its usual price. This is the second-gen model developed alongside Sonos, complete with Wi-Fi connectivity so you can use it to complete your Sonos surround sound setup. It supports Apple AirPlay 2 for easy audio streaming via Apple products and has Spotify Connect compatibility. This speaker can be slotted naturally onto a bookshelf or, like the image above suggests, mounted to your wall as a small shelf. This model released in early 2022 and has a faster processor and more memory than its predecessor, plus a more logical button layout. This deal lasts through January 22nd, 2023.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 Rumors: Price, Launch Date, Cameras and More
The Samsung Galaxy S22 range includes some of our absolute favorite phones from 2022. The base S22 is a solid, more affordable option, the S22 Plus is a superb all-rounder while the all-powerful S22 Ultra has seriously impressed us with its camera. We even gave the Plus and Ultra CNET Editors' Choice Awards.
The Verge
Read Microsoft’s response to the FTC’s Activision Blizzard lawsuit
Microsoft has filed its response to the lawsuit filed by the US Federal Trade Commission to block the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In the 37-page document, which you can read in full below, Microsoft argues its case for why its $68.7 billion acquisition should go through — it also defends its acquisition of Bethesda owner ZeniMax, while admitting that it’s planning to make three future titles from the company exclusive to Xbox and PC.
The Verge
Wednesday’s top tech news: 2022 in review
Thousands of Twitter employees have left since Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media firm, but the biggest resignation is yet to come. Musk himself — under pressure from Tesla investors worried about the car company’s sinking stock price — said Tuesday night that he plans to resign as CEO of the company once he can find a “foolish enough” successor. However, Musk still plans to manage Twitter’s software and server teams. We’ll see if anyone’s up for that kind of split in responsibilities with their owner and boss.
The Verge
Channel your inner Ash with Samsung’s new poké ball Galaxy Buds case
Samsung is launching a new line of Pokémon-themed accessories on December 26th for its Galaxy Buds, Z Flip 4, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 & 5. The collection is mostly what you would expect, with a new strap for the Galaxy Watch and a themed case for the Z Flip 4, but the real star of the show, however, is the case for the Galaxy Buds, which just looks like a poké ball.
The Verge
Hackers stole encrypted LastPass password vaults, and we’re just now hearing about it
LastPass has a doozy of an updated announcement about a recent data breach: the company — which promises to keep all your passwords in one, secure place — is now saying that hackers were able to “copy a backup of customer vault data,” meaning they theoretically now have access to all those passwords if they can crack the stolen vaults (via TechCrunch).
Comments / 0