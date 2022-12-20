ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- General Hospital star Sonya Eddy died suddenly Monday at age 55. No cause of death was released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruUm7_0jpFhxdY00
Sonya Eddy starred on "General Hospital" since 2006. Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Television

Eddy's friend, Octavia Spencer , first announced Eddy's death on Instagram. Soap Opera Digest has confirmed with executive producers of the show.

"The world lost another creative angel," Spencer wrote. "Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer)

GH Executive Producer Frank Valentini said Eddy made an indelible mark on the hospital drama.

"The lights in the hub of the nurses' station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set," Valentini said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans."

Eddy was a real-life nurse practitioner. She joined the cast of the soap in 2006.

Eddy had acted since 1995 with appearances on The Drew Carey Show, Martin, Married... with Children and Beverly Hills, 90210 . She has appeared in movies such as Patch Adams, Blast from the Past, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps and Pee-wee's Big Holiday .

She also had a lead role on the comedy Those Who Can't and continued to appear as a guest on shows like Fresh Off the Boat, PEN15 and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 84

Mark Lyons
4d ago

Yet" another actress ,actor celebrity,soap opera entertainer Dead ,there falling like leaves off trees come Winter ! seems like every day

Reply(2)
21
BooestBooest
4d ago

condolences.Died Suddenly. I finally watched the documentary since it's happening so much

Reply(5)
23
Marilyn Gannon
4d ago

Tooooo many actresses and actors dying all of a sudden ???? Wats going on ????

Reply(8)
13
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Page Six

‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed

Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheryl E Preston

Monica Quartermaine was mentioned on Thanksgiving on General Hospital but where is she?

Leslie Charleson observed 45 years of playing Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital on August 16 but she was nowhere t be seen. Soaps She Knows and other spoilers addressed the event and used quotes from Charleson from past interviews but nothing new was revealed. Monica has not been on screen since the end of January and the last time Charleson was seen was during an interview with Maurice Benard in March on his Vlog State of Mind.
People

Steve Burton Mourns Death of General Hospital Costar Sonya Eddy: 'We Had So Much Fun'

Steve Burton posted a tribute to his late costar Tuesday, following her death on Monday at the age of 55 Steve Burton is mourning the loss of his friend and costar Sonya Eddy. On Tuesday, the General Hospital alum, 52, shared a tribute to the late actress, who died on Monday aged 55. "At a loss for words. Devastated.💔 @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest," wrote Burton on Instagram, alongside an image of the pair on set. "We worked together for a long time :) and we had so much fun," he added....
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers: Michael tells Carly Willow has leukemia

Friday on General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn MacMullenP tried to convince Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) that she fainted because she had not eaten. Once Carly left Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) insisted that its time to let people know that she is sick so they can treat her accordingly. According to General Hospital Blog Michael is going to tell his mother what is going on and this will change everything.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital fans react to the firing of Marcus Coloma

General Hospital fans are stunned but not surprised that Marcus Coloma was let go as Nikolas Cassadine. The actor became the much-anticipated recast for Tyler Christopher in 2019 and his character is involved in several major storylines at this time. Showbiz Cheat Sheet and Monsters and Critics reported that GH viewers noticed Coloma was no longer following the ABC soap or his cast mates on social media.
New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss cause of death revealed following autopsy

An autopsy has reportedly confirmed that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The beloved “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Wednesday after he missed his check-out. An autopsy was subsequently conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Boss’ body is now ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, 34, according to RadarOnline.com. The Post has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation. A heartbroken Holker released a statement to The Post earlier Wednesday, confirming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
SheKnows

Meet the Woman Who Left General Hospital Viewers Seeing Double

Viewers were treated to a major cliffhanger — on a Tuesday no less — during the November 29th episode of General Hospital when Holly emerged from the burning cabin engulfed in flames. Well, the ABC soap shared a behind-the-scenes photo to let fans in on a little secret…
Soap Hub

No Mercy: This General Hospital Person Deserves Forgiveness The Least

Sorry seems to be the hardest word. General Hospital wouldn’t be General Hospital if the citizens of Port Charles weren’t constantly doing terrible things…while expecting to be forgiven for them in the end. It’s how killers and blackmailers and mobsters end up walking the streets, free and clear, year after year.
Page Six

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy beach date with son ahead of TikTok reveal

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shared a sweet beach date with their son in Malibu, Calif. on Friday, ahead of revealing their baby boy to the world for the first time. The “Diamonds” singer, 34, and “Praise the Lord” rapper, also 34, were spotted acting like doting parents as they made sure to keep their 7-month-old warm. There was a camera crew present so it appears that the family may have been doing a scenic photo shoot. Rihanna was dressed elegantly in a black, flowing dress with a slit that showcased her long legs. Her hair was styled with its natural texture and let...
MALIBU, CA
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers: There is much more to Ryan and Heather's relationship

Heather WebberPhoto byABC Soaps in Depth screenshot. General Hospital fans who suspected Heather Webber (Alley Mills) might be the mother of Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) are even more sure after Friday's episode. Heather obtained the keys to Ryan Chamberlain's (Jon Lindstrom) cell and let herself in and engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the serial killer. She got him to admit he is not locked in which no one else is aware of except Esme. Ryan swore her to silence and time will tell if Heather complies.
Cheryl E Preston

Finola Hughes and Lynn Herring will return to General Hospital

Finola Hughes and Lynn Herrug set the record straight. General Hospital fans have been concerned about the status of two long-time fan-favorite cast members on the ABC soap because their characters have not been on screen in a while but Finola Hughes and Lynn Herring have each given interviews that let fans know exactly where their characters stand at this time.
E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
RadarOnline

Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed

Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
506K+
Followers
70K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy