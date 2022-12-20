The Austin police officer who killed Michael Ramos in 2020 will not be protected by qualified immunity in the civil suit filed against him, after a judge in the case denied motions invoking the defense Sunday. Now (pending an appeal to the 5th Circuit Court) Austin Police Department Officer Christopher Taylor has two choices – go to trial, or settle with Brenda Ramos, Michael's mother and plaintiff in the case.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO