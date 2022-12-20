Read full article on original website
Arrest made after string of robberies across Austin
In Travis County court documents filed Monday, a man was charged in connection to a string of robberies between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11.
Austin Chronicle
Officer Who Killed Mike Ramos Denied Qualified Immunity
The Austin police officer who killed Michael Ramos in 2020 will not be protected by qualified immunity in the civil suit filed against him, after a judge in the case denied motions invoking the defense Sunday. Now (pending an appeal to the 5th Circuit Court) Austin Police Department Officer Christopher Taylor has two choices – go to trial, or settle with Brenda Ramos, Michael's mother and plaintiff in the case.
CBS Austin
'I'm sorry that we missed the signs' APD Chief Joseph Chacon speaks on Justin Haden case
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon speaks on the Justin Haden case. In an interview with CBS Austin, Chief Chacon says that the department needs to look at the places where they’ve fallen short. 34-year-old Justin Haden was reported missing from his apartment in north Austin...
Man arrested after climbing to roof of hotel during warrant service
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect after attempting to serve a warrant at a Super 8 hotel. According to the APD, the incident began around 3:30 p.m. at the hotel located at 4200 S. Interstate 35. Police said the man had three felony warrants,...
fox7austin.com
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student reportedly found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, the missing Texas A&M student at the center of a weekslong search, has reportedly been found dead in Austin. According to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group, Hoang was found dead the afternoon of Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
CBS Austin
Body of missing person in Pennybacker Bridge pronounced dead, ID expected on Dec. 26
AUSTIN, Texas — Right now, APD still has not confirmed the identification of the missing person but they have confirmed finding a body of a missing person in Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. An autopsy is expected to happen on Monday, Dec. 26. On Saturday, Dec. 24, officials recovered...
CBS Austin
APD SWAT callout ends at South Austin hotel with suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a South Austin hotel Thursday night. APD Officer Demitri Hobbs says the SWAT situation happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Super 8 by Winham Austin South/I-35 hotel located at 4200 S IH 35 Service road Southbound.
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges
A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span. 30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.
Austin Chronicle
Hays County Deputy Shoots, Kills Patient in Kyle Emergency Room
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is under the microscope after an unnamed corrections officer shot and killed jail inmate Joshua Wright in the emergency room of a Kyle hospital Dec. 12. A Sheriff's Office news release hours after the shooting stated that "a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an...
fox7austin.com
Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
TechCrunch
Fatal police shooting of startup founder puts Austin’s diversity issues in the spotlight
For years, Austin has made headlines as an evolving tech hub where startups, large companies and investors alike have flocked to set up a presence. But as 2022 closes, the Texas capital is in the news for a very different, tragic reason — being home to the sudden death of a startup founder at the hands of a police officer.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter had 6 previous DWI convictions, affidavit says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in South Austin that killed two people. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 2:44 a.m., police say Roberto Rangel was driving a truck that failed to yield the right of way while exiting the Chick-Fil-A parking lot in the 500 block of E. Ben White Blvd.
Austin police locate missing man
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) have located the man that was reported missing on Thursday evening. Joseph Campbell, 71, was reported missing at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. Campbell was last seen in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road on Dec. 13 and was last heard from by family members on Dec. 20.
One in custody after police call out SWAT to south Austin apartment complex
APD says police went to the complex on Little Texas Lane around 1:15 a.m. for a family violence call.
CBS Austin
Community throws free wedding for injured Bastrop Co. deputy after raising over $31K
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — After Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in the line of duty back in March 2022, his fiancée at the time had to postpone their wedding while he recovered. Back on Sunday, March 13, deputy Wilson was shot multiple times at...
CBS Austin
APD releases video of man suspected of stealing food truck, pickup truck in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit is asking for the community's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a food truck trailer and a pickup truck in North Austin earlier this month with the release of a surveillance video. APD said the theft happened...
fox7austin.com
Deadly road rage case involving APD officer will go before grand jury
It's been almost two years since a deadly road rage incident involving an off-duty Austin police officer. Now, the case against another officer, who responded and fired his weapon, will go before a grand jury.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect
Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
Gavin Roberts, man charged with murder in the death of Justin Haden, not in court as scheduled Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — Gavin Roberts, the man charged with murder in connection with the death of Domain resident Justin Haden, was expected to appear in court Monday morning but did not. Haden, 34, was reported missing from his Domain apartment on Nov. 1. His body was found a month...
KWTX
Bell County Commissioner’s Court votes to sue city of Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Commissioners court has voted to sue the city of Killeen over the city’s adoption of Proposition A, the decriminalization of marijuana possession as long as it weighs in under four ounces, the equivalent of 112 grams. Proposition A was voted on during...
