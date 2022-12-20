ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Chronicle

Officer Who Killed Mike Ramos Denied Qualified Immunity

The Austin police officer who killed Michael Ramos in 2020 will not be protected by qualified immunity in the civil suit filed against him, after a judge in the case denied motions invoking the defense Sunday. Now (pending an appeal to the 5th Circuit Court) Austin Police Department Officer Christopher Taylor has two choices – go to trial, or settle with Brenda Ramos, Michael's mother and plaintiff in the case.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD SWAT callout ends at South Austin hotel with suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a South Austin hotel Thursday night. APD Officer Demitri Hobbs says the SWAT situation happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Super 8 by Winham Austin South/I-35 hotel located at 4200 S IH 35 Service road Southbound.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Hays County Deputy Shoots, Kills Patient in Kyle Emergency Room

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is under the microscope after an unnamed corrections officer shot and killed jail inmate Joshua Wright in the emergency room of a Kyle hospital Dec. 12. A Sheriff's Office news release hours after the shooting stated that "a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Austin police locate missing man

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) have located the man that was reported missing on Thursday evening. Joseph Campbell, 71, was reported missing at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. Campbell was last seen in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road on Dec. 13 and was last heard from by family members on Dec. 20.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect

Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KWTX

Bell County Commissioner’s Court votes to sue city of Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Commissioners court has voted to sue the city of Killeen over the city’s adoption of Proposition A, the decriminalization of marijuana possession as long as it weighs in under four ounces, the equivalent of 112 grams. Proposition A was voted on during...
KILLEEN, TX

