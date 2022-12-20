ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Advisory: Winter Storm Watch until 07:00AM Friday

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST

Instructions:

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Comments / 3

Heather Baraby
4d ago

you know that ya'll are always wrong, right? NWC say 1-3" thursday night, 1-3" friday day and 1" friday night. that's 3-7" total, and then ice in top over the weekend.

Reply(1)
3
Related
KATU.com

Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
OREGON STATE
kykn.com

Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Until 4 this Afternoon

..WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch above 2500 feet, and one tenth to three tenths of an inch below 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM

While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Winter Storm Weather Affecting Much Of Oregon, Multiple Road Closures

The temperatures have dropped and precipitation came in the form of mostly freezing rain for many Oregonians over the evening. The National Weather Service issued a storm warning in effect until 4 PM Friday. Elevations 2,000 feet and below could see an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice, with higher elevations seeing slightly less.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Travel Over Oregon Coast Range / Washington's Willapa Hills Improves, Ice Clears Saturday

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Just for a little while longer, travel to and from the Oregon coast and south Washington coast will remain a problem and then clear up fairly quickly in the morning. As Oregon and Washington's arctic freeze issues dissipate, Mother Nature is looking to lob some major rainstorms at us – including flood issues and huge high tides on the coastlines. (Photo of Hwy 26 Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday

Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
OREGON STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas.
PORTLAND, OR
NEWStalk 870

Storm to Pile Inches of More Snow on Tri-Cities by Friday Night

If you're tired of the white stuff, I hate to tell you we are about to get a bunch more by Friday night in Tri-Cities. A weather advisory was released for the Tri-Cities area through Friday night calling for a decent amount of snow. The alert warns of "very cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero and mixed precipitation expected. The alert warns of slippery roads and hazardous conditions for the morning and evening commutes. They also warn that cold wind chills could "cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."
TRI-CITIES, WA
MyNorthwest

Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon

Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
SEATTLE, WA
KOIN 6 News

5 things NOT to do at home during the arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Travel in the Northwest is Impeded by Freezing Rain and Snow

Freezing Rain and Snow: There has been severe disruption to travel in the Pacific Northwest due to heavy snow, freezing rain, and sleet, which has caused airline cancellations and delays and made driving conditions hazardous from Vancouver, Canada, down to Washington state and Oregon. Travel in the Northwest is Impeded...
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Central Oregon Braces for Wind & Cold Temps

BEND, OR -- Central Oregon in for another blast of winter weather, starting tonight. With temperatures predicted to dip into the single digits in some areas, ODOT’s Kasey Davey urges drivers to take appropriate precautions. “For folks who are driving on the road, expect anything that looks just wet...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
