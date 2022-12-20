Advisory: Winter Storm Watch until 07:00AM Friday
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
