Advisory: Winter Storm Watch until 07:00AM Friday

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST

Instructions:

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.