Kassi Beach House serves up seaside escape

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Still looking for somewhere to celebrate Christmas?. If you're looking for an escape from the cold, a beach house might be the perfect place. Kassi Beach House is serving up a coastal-inspired meal, and managing director Jason Bartucci joined us to share the details.
Fire destroys Henderson family home

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A family in Henderson will not be spending Christmas in the comfort of their home after a fire destroyed nearly everything inside. Christian Center Church is lending a hand after the home of Bobby Albert and his family went up in flames. Albert held back...
Mr. BBQ debuts Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to fill your plate with an all-new Korean barbecue restaurant. California's Mr. BBQ restaurant is celebrating its first location in Las Vegas. Guests can now grab a seat inside the 3,500-square-foot space and feast while surrounded by neon lights and iconic character mascots.
Spark Light it Up

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for something to do with your friends and family in town this weekend?. Why not pop over to Red Rock casino for a luxury bowling experience?. Joining me now with more is Joe Yalda, vice president of guest experiences.
How to recycle your Christmas tree in Las Vegas this year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas is just three days away, and it's never too early to think about how to dispose of your tree. UNLV is asking people to recycle trees instead of tossing them into the trash, and there's a new partnership to help make the process easier.
John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
Pastor charged with allegedly molesting child at Lake Mohave last year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pastor is charged with allegedly molesting a child during a boating trip at Lake Mohave last year, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Isaac Luna-Valencia was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 14, per jail records. In their...
Police investigate crash on I-15 near Jean

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are on scene of a rollover crash on southbound I-15 near Jean. Southbound I-15 after Jean remains closed. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Drivers and businesses prepare for 'Dropicana' and temporary closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic disruptions are set to begin at the end of January as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins work on a critical part of the $305 million renovation of the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange. The department is calling it “Dropicana” and is expected...
