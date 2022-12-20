Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation ends toy drive with Christmas Eve surprise
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Boys and Girls Club got a special visit from Santa's firefighting helpers in North Las Vegas. They arrived in six different firetrucks, all filled with brand-new toys. It's all part of the annual Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation's holiday neighborhood blitz. Toys were...
Animal Foundation holiday hours, adopt a new furry friend before the year ends
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas is here, but there is still time to get a new furry friend. The Animal Foundation will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, they will be closed on Christmas Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27,...
Kassi Beach House serves up seaside escape
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Still looking for somewhere to celebrate Christmas?. If you're looking for an escape from the cold, a beach house might be the perfect place. Kassi Beach House is serving up a coastal-inspired meal, and managing director Jason Bartucci joined us to share the details.
Las Vegas police urges awareness and safety for last minute Christmas shoppers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Christmas is almost here, and many of you are doing last-minute shopping for gifts. However, police warn that shoppers are at risk of being robbed if they aren't vigilant. LVMPD said this is the time of the year when crime increases across the valley. Metro...
Fire destroys Henderson family home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A family in Henderson will not be spending Christmas in the comfort of their home after a fire destroyed nearly everything inside. Christian Center Church is lending a hand after the home of Bobby Albert and his family went up in flames. Albert held back...
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign less than halfway to goal, community can still help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With just a day before they pack up for the season, the Salvation Army said they’re not even halfway to their goal in the iconic Red Kettle Christmas campaign. In a year marked with inflation and high costs all around, it appears the community...
Nye County officials need help finding person responsible for 'dumping dog'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials with Nye County are looking for the owner of a dog who they believe was left to die. The dog was found severely dehydrated and barely alive in the dead animal pit at the dump in Pahrump. Animal control responded immediately and rushed the...
Mr. BBQ debuts Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to fill your plate with an all-new Korean barbecue restaurant. California's Mr. BBQ restaurant is celebrating its first location in Las Vegas. Guests can now grab a seat inside the 3,500-square-foot space and feast while surrounded by neon lights and iconic character mascots.
Spark Light it Up
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for something to do with your friends and family in town this weekend?. Why not pop over to Red Rock casino for a luxury bowling experience?. Joining me now with more is Joe Yalda, vice president of guest experiences.
How a Las Vegas man is turning millions of chopsticks into housewares
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — ChopValue is recycling and keeping tons of chopsticks out of our landfills. Brooks Smith, the owner of ChopValue, joined us to talk more about his work.
How to recycle your Christmas tree in Las Vegas this year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas is just three days away, and it's never too early to think about how to dispose of your tree. UNLV is asking people to recycle trees instead of tossing them into the trash, and there's a new partnership to help make the process easier.
Randy's Donuts to make Las Vegas Strip debut with location inside Resort Worlds
Las Vegas (KSNV) — California's iconic donut brand, Randy's Donuts, is making its way across the valley and into the Las Vegas Strip early next year. The donut shop will open an all-new, 24/7 pop-up window inside Resorts World Las Vegas starting Wednesday, January 4. Guests can order and...
John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
Las Vegas airport preps for Christmas travel rush as major winter storms blast US
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is getting ready for the holiday travel rush as Christmas quickly approaches on Sunday. The Terminal 1 long-term parking lot has already filled up Friday morning, News 3 learned. Terminal 3 parking remains available. Christmas also comes as...
Pastor charged with allegedly molesting child at Lake Mohave last year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pastor is charged with allegedly molesting a child during a boating trip at Lake Mohave last year, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Isaac Luna-Valencia was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 14, per jail records. In their...
Record cold expected across the country while Las Vegas sees above average temps Christmas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Enjoy the abnormally warm weather now... our next weather maker will be moving in next week!. On Thursday, we'll see mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy this afternoon as a weak disturbance passes. High temperatures will reach around 58 degrees in Las Vegas, similar to yesterday.
Community Giving Campaign: Skip One. Give One. For Just One.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 'Just One' project is in the midst of its community-giving campaign. Joining us now with more on how you can help is founder and CEO, Brooke Neubauer.
Police investigate crash on I-15 near Jean
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are on scene of a rollover crash on southbound I-15 near Jean. Southbound I-15 after Jean remains closed. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Las Vegas Ukrainian community comes together as specter of war persists
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas Eve marks ten months to the day since Russia invaded Ukraine. Over 300 days of war and just as many nights of fear and uncertainty. With the specter of war ever present, the Las Vegas Ukrainian community said they want “peace” for Christmas and the new year.
Drivers and businesses prepare for 'Dropicana' and temporary closures
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic disruptions are set to begin at the end of January as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins work on a critical part of the $305 million renovation of the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange. The department is calling it “Dropicana” and is expected...
