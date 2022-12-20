ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans moving forward with Public Square improvements — Here’s what’s coming

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Plans are moving forward with a project to make improvements to Cleveland’s Public Square.

City officials announced Tuesday that the group plan commission has fundraised $3.5 million for the project, which will focus on Superior Avenue crossing and removing jersey barriers from Public Square.

“Cuyahoga County is pleased to support these improvements to Public Square and Superior Avenue,” said County Executive Armond Budish. “It benefits all of us when the heart of Downtown Cleveland is safe, attractive and accessible.”

The project will reserve two lanes for buses and establish permanent curb extensions in the center of Public Square, narrowing the middle of the roadway to one lane in each direction and making it safer for pedestrians.

New security bollards will replace the jersey barriers and a raised “tabletop” crosswalk will help pedestrians move between the northern and southern parts of Public Square safely.

The project also reintroduces shared lane markings for bicyclists on Superior Avenue.

“We are one step closer to the Public Square that Clevelanders deserve,” said Mayor Justin Bibb. “We are grateful to all the partners who are committed to getting this done. Thank you for your ongoing support and collaboration.”

The project team will share a detailed concept design with the Downtown Flats Design Review Advisory Committee and the City Planning Commission in early January.

The City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, Greater Cleveland RTA, KeyBank, The Sherwin-Williams Foundation, The George Gund Foundation, Bedrock, Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage, and JACK Entertainment helped raise funds for the project.

