Colorado Springs, CO

United Way and Care & Share team up for food distribution

By Rebecca VanGorder
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) and Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado are teaming up for a food distribution event on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

According to PPUW, calls to 2-1-1 for rent and utility assistance have gone up over the last month. Covering those bills leads to less in family budgets to cover food expenses. PPUW has also seen a rise in the number of people attending food distribution events from between 150 to 175 families to 250 families in the last six to eight weeks.

    Courtesy: Pikes Peak United Way
    Courtesy: Pikes Peak United Way

The food distribution event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21 beginning at 11 a.m. The location of the event is Mitchell High School, 1205 Potter Drive in Colorado Springs. PPUW joined forces with Care & Share to offer this extra distribution event ahead of the Christmas holiday and said that there will be enough food to feed 250 families.

KXRM

