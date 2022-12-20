ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop William Byrne shares Christmas joy

(Mass Appeal) – Within the Christian faith, December 25th is celebrated as the day Jesus was born. Christmas, as we’ve come to know it, stems from the phrase “Cristes Maesse” which was first heard nearly 1,000 years ago and means, The Mass of Christ, or, Christ’s Mass. The preeminent Catholic of Western Mass, Bishop William Byrne of the Springfield diocese, joins me now to talk a bit more about this weekend’s holiday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Celebration of Kwanzaa begins Monday

(Mass Appeal) – This coming Monday brings the start of Kwanzaa, the annual celebration of African American culture. Sam Bradley, Director of PAHMUSA, the Pan African Historical Museum USA, and Amilcar Shabazz, Professor and Graduate Program Director of Afro-American Studies UMASS Amherst, are here to share more.
AMHERST, MA

