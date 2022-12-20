ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Pop-up warming shelter on Hamilton St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One local organization is opening their doors this Christmas Eve to help out those in need by offering them a warm bed and a hot meal. “We open up our doors to bring our homeless community, friends, and neighbors in for a restful and safe night sleep,” said executive director Jennie Adamczyk.
HOLYOKE, MA
Town by Town: December 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, a toy and coat drive took place on Worthington Street at the 11636 North Restaurant. Owner Jaiceon Desir said the restaurant is lending a helping hand to families that need a little extra assistance for Christmas. In...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Holiday party, toy giveaway celebrated at Lyman Terrace

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Lyman Terrace Association worked together to make sure kids in the complex get gifts for Christmas. The organization held a party at 17 Hampden Street in Holyoke Thursday night. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA
Bright Nights at Forest Park closed due to power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bright Nights at Forest Park, a holiday light display in Springfield, closed Friday night due to a power outage outside of the park. The cause of the power outage was fallen branches. The lights have since been restored to the park. Judy Matt, president of the Spirit...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Shoppers rush to stores for last-minute gifts, visits to Santa

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Christmas Eve, shoppers were out and about looking for some last minute gifts to stuff under the tree. Western Mass News stopped by the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to see how holiday shoppers were dealing with the Christmas rush. ‘Twas the night before Christmas and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Saturday morning news update

In this update, severe winter weather caused disruptions for many folks throughout western Massachusetts on Friday, Bright Nights in Forest Park had to close early yesterday due to a power outage over in Springfield, and emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA
3 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a tree landed on a house on Emerson Street due to storm conditions. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage. The 3 residents have been displaced by...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Holyoke pop-up warming shelter open for Christmas Eve

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke will be opening a pop-up warming shelter Saturday night as a result of the predicted freezing temperatures. According to Holyoke Fire officials, the shelter will be held at Providence Ministries at 51 Hamilton Street and offer warm beds, meals, snacks, showers, dry clothes, and other assistance.
HOLYOKE, MA
Friday night news update

In this update, severe winter weather caused disruptions for many folks throughout western Massachusetts on Friday, Bright Nights in Forest Park had to close early yesterday due to a power outage over in Springfield, and emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA
Holyoke girl helps spreads kindness, combat bullying with shoe drive

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A little girl in Holyoke is working to make a difference after a classmate was getting bullied for her shoes. Days before Christmas, Autumn Starks, age 9, is putting her best foot forward. “One of my classmates was getting bullied about her shoes and I felt...
HOLYOKE, MA
Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
CHICOPEE, MA
Power outages and damage from winter storm seen across western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News check out several towns and cities across western mass today where you could see storm damage throughout their communities. this weather impacting holiday travel plans for some people just two days before Christmas. “A lot of tree branches, fences, lights out, power lost,” one...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Crews respond to fire on Notre Dame Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Notre Dame Street Saturday morning for reports of a structure fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, one person was sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the cause of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
GREENFIELD, MA
Holyoke officer remembered 23 years after line-of-duty death

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the Holyoke Police Department remembered Officer John DiNapoli, who died in the line of duty 23 years ago. “That’s why it’s important to remember something like this especially my dad,” said Andy DiNapoli. Twenty-three years ago, Officer John DiNapoli was killed...
HOLYOKE, MA
Crews battle house fire on Rogers Avenue in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several people have been displaced following a fire in Ludlow. Firefighters were called to the multi-family home on Rogers Avenue for a reported fire in the attic around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the eves of the three-story home....
LUDLOW, MA
Investigation continues into deadly Brimfield house fire

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews are investigating a deadly fire in Brimfield that claimed the life of one person. Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at a lake house in Brimfield around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Brimfield Fire Chief Don Contois spoke with Western Mass News and described the scene when crews arrived.
BRIMFIELD, MA
Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield to remain closed due to icy conditions

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nashes Mill Road in Greenfield will remain closed until next week after flooding from this week’s storm conditions caused the road to ice over. According to Greenfield Police, the road will be closed until the DPW is able to remove several inches of ice, frozen...
GREENFIELD, MA

