WILX-TV
Lansing police to crack down on unsafe driving through Christmas Weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing will enact a “Maximum Enforcement Period” in an effort to keep streets safe during the Christmas Weekend. The Lansing Police Department said the combination of winter road conditions and holiday travel could lead to an increase in crashes. Starting Friday at...
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
WILX-TV
Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow plow trucks were out early Friday morning to clear the roads as soon as the snow started to accumulate. A powerful winter storm made its way to Michigan overnight, bringing snow, ice, strong winds and power outages. Land Visions in Lansing started cleaning roads and...
WILX-TV
Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
WNDU
Michigan State Police urging drivers to avoid I-94 after multiple crashes cause lane closures
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are urging you to stay off I-94 in both directions between New Buffalo and Battle Creek until 4 p.m. or later as crews continue to clean up the roadway after multiple crashes on Friday morning. This comes as police say blizzard...
WILX-TV
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bringing severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here. During snow emergencies, vehicles...
Parts of I-96 shutdown for nearly an hour after jackknifed semi crashes in white out conditions
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Parts of I-96 were shut down for nearly an hour Friday morning after a jackknifed semi crashed near M-6. There was no report of injuries during this accident. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. and the freeway was reopened just before...
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
wrif.com
Michigan Travel Will Be ‘Impossible’ in These Areas Due to Storm
Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
WILX-TV
WILX First Alert Weather team tracks Santa
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan’s white Christmas will be perfect flying weather for Santa. The WILX First Alert Weather team will be tracking Santa’s journey around the world on Christmas Eve as he delivers gifts to good boys and girls. You can see the First Alert Santa Tracker...
WILX-TV
Halfway through a 3-day stretch of First Alert Weather
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Friday and Saturday declared First Alert Weather Days, meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what to expect as we round out the week. ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 23, 2022. Average High: 34º Average Low 22º. Lansing Record High:...
WILX-TV
State Emergency Operations Center activated due to Michigan winter storm
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State Emergency Operations Center was activated Friday afternoon due to the hazardous weather conditions. The activation allows local government to get more help as it deals with the impact of the winter storm. According to Michigan State Police, municipalities had initially been coordinating with the...
WILX-TV
Whitmer wishes Michigan troops a happy holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer called deployed troops from Michigan to wish them a happy holiday. She spoke to the Michigan National Guard (MING) which is actively deployed around the world. That included Airmen currently serving in Guantanamo Bay and Djibouti, Soldiers serving in Arizona and Texas, and Soldiers deployed to Maryland in support of U.S. Cyber Command.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police urge residents to slow down after dozens of crashes
Blaze is a Belgian Malinois trained for patrol, tracking, and detecting narcotics. Cedar Point is celebrating the 25th year of HalloWeekends, which kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15. Eaton Rapids shelter in place order issued. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT. A shelter in place order was issued for...
WILX-TV
Family gets answers in 2018 Bath Township homicide
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a bittersweet Christmas for the family of a hunter killed in Bath Township. Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed Nov. 16, 2018 while he was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area. His body was found with his wallet, backpack, shotgun...
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
WILX-TV
Lansing Fire Department gives tips on having a safe holiday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many of us, the holiday season means more time with family and friends, but a lot of our traditions can be dangerous. Ahead of Christmas Weekend, the Lansing Fire Department is urging people to be extra careful. Lansing fire marshal Mark Burger said the holiday season is busy for the department.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police encourages Michiganders to prepare for upcoming severe weather
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Travel is expected to be dangerous throughout Michigan due to severe weather expected to start on Thursday. Michigan State Police (MSP) is encouraging residents to be flexible with travel plans and take necessary preparedness measures to help ensure their safety. “Winter weather can be highly unpredictable,...
First blizzard in a decade moves into West Michigan, conditions rapidly deteriorating
A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday.
