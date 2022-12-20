ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Lansing police to crack down on unsafe driving through Christmas Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing will enact a “Maximum Enforcement Period” in an effort to keep streets safe during the Christmas Weekend. The Lansing Police Department said the combination of winter road conditions and holiday travel could lead to an increase in crashes. Starting Friday at...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow plow trucks were out early Friday morning to clear the roads as soon as the snow started to accumulate. A powerful winter storm made its way to Michigan overnight, bringing snow, ice, strong winds and power outages. Land Visions in Lansing started cleaning roads and...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bringing severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here. During snow emergencies, vehicles...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

WILX First Alert Weather team tracks Santa

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan’s white Christmas will be perfect flying weather for Santa. The WILX First Alert Weather team will be tracking Santa’s journey around the world on Christmas Eve as he delivers gifts to good boys and girls. You can see the First Alert Santa Tracker...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Halfway through a 3-day stretch of First Alert Weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Friday and Saturday declared First Alert Weather Days, meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what to expect as we round out the week. ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 23, 2022. Average High: 34º Average Low 22º. Lansing Record High:...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

State Emergency Operations Center activated due to Michigan winter storm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State Emergency Operations Center was activated Friday afternoon due to the hazardous weather conditions. The activation allows local government to get more help as it deals with the impact of the winter storm. According to Michigan State Police, municipalities had initially been coordinating with the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Whitmer wishes Michigan troops a happy holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer called deployed troops from Michigan to wish them a happy holiday. She spoke to the Michigan National Guard (MING) which is actively deployed around the world. That included Airmen currently serving in Guantanamo Bay and Djibouti, Soldiers serving in Arizona and Texas, and Soldiers deployed to Maryland in support of U.S. Cyber Command.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Family gets answers in 2018 Bath Township homicide

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a bittersweet Christmas for the family of a hunter killed in Bath Township. Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed Nov. 16, 2018 while he was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area. His body was found with his wallet, backpack, shotgun...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Fire Department gives tips on having a safe holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many of us, the holiday season means more time with family and friends, but a lot of our traditions can be dangerous. Ahead of Christmas Weekend, the Lansing Fire Department is urging people to be extra careful. Lansing fire marshal Mark Burger said the holiday season is busy for the department.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy