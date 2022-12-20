ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

wshu.org

Hector LaSalle nominated to be next chief judge of New York state

Gov. Kathy Hochul has made her choice for New York’s next chief judge: Hector LaSalle, a presiding justice of one of the state’s four appellate courts, who would be the first Latino man to hold the position. “I am humbled by Governor Hochul's nomination, and I thank her...
NEW YORK STATE
wshu.org

Shutdown averted

The House has passed a $1.7 trillion government spending bill, keeping funding going for many programs in our region. Last night’s storm left tens of thousands of Connecticut residents without power. Long Island experienced some of the worst flooding in a decade. And New York’s National Guard met its recruiting goals with the help of some musical ambassadors.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Connecticut officials downplay need for waste-to-energy after Hartford plant closes

Connecticut officials are downplaying the need for waste-to-energy facilities following the closure of a major trash burning plant in Hartford this year. The Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, or MIRA, waste-to-energy facility in Hartford closed in July. Now more 860,000 tons of Connecticut trash is shipped out-of-state. Shipping trash is...
HARTFORD, CT
wshu.org

Power out for over 150,000 customers as wind, rain pummel Maine

More than 150,000 Mainers are without power as a storm pummels the state with high winds that are gusting up to 60 mph on Friday. As of early afternoon, most of the outages are concentrated in Cumberland and York counties. Both Central Maine Power and Versant say they have hundreds...
MAINE STATE
wshu.org

New York state preparing for severe weather during busy holiday weekend

During one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, New York state officials are warning of potential severe impacts from a winter storm that is forecast to include high winds and drastic temperature changes. That could lead to power outages and closed roads, complicating plans for the holiday weekend. WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray about the state’s preparations.
NEW YORK STATE
wshu.org

Where CT stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend

Heading into the height of winter holiday travel, respiratory illnesses remain on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
CONNECTICUT STATE

