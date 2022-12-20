Read full article on original website
NY lawmakers vote to raise their pay to $142K, making them the highest-paid state legislators in U.S.
Democrats who lead the New York State Senate and Assembly voted to raise their pay by $32,000 a year to an annual base salary of $142,000. But not everyone is on board with the action. The salary increase from the current $110,000 base pay will make New York lawmakers the...
Hector LaSalle nominated to be next chief judge of New York state
Gov. Kathy Hochul has made her choice for New York’s next chief judge: Hector LaSalle, a presiding justice of one of the state’s four appellate courts, who would be the first Latino man to hold the position. “I am humbled by Governor Hochul's nomination, and I thank her...
Shutdown averted
The House has passed a $1.7 trillion government spending bill, keeping funding going for many programs in our region. Last night’s storm left tens of thousands of Connecticut residents without power. Long Island experienced some of the worst flooding in a decade. And New York’s National Guard met its recruiting goals with the help of some musical ambassadors.
Connecticut officials downplay need for waste-to-energy after Hartford plant closes
Connecticut officials are downplaying the need for waste-to-energy facilities following the closure of a major trash burning plant in Hartford this year. The Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, or MIRA, waste-to-energy facility in Hartford closed in July. Now more 860,000 tons of Connecticut trash is shipped out-of-state. Shipping trash is...
Later frosts spell trouble for wreath makers. Some say more research could help them adapt
Vermont’s wreath industry goes way back. It’s a way for farmers and other people who work close to the land to make extra income when most crops are done growing. But wreath makers in Vermont are noticing some changes in the climate, and some think a little more science could help them adapt.
After a slow recruiting year, states are trying new ways to attract troops to the National Guard
This holiday season, the 42nd infantry division of the New York Army National Guard took its concert band on the road, performing holiday classics at community centers across the state. The performances are part outreach and part recruiting, placing National Guard members front and center in the communities they serve.
Power out for over 150,000 customers as wind, rain pummel Maine
More than 150,000 Mainers are without power as a storm pummels the state with high winds that are gusting up to 60 mph on Friday. As of early afternoon, most of the outages are concentrated in Cumberland and York counties. Both Central Maine Power and Versant say they have hundreds...
'Bomb cyclone' drops chaos on holiday travel plans in Connecticut
President Joe Biden warned Americans to take seriously a storm that is spreading severe cold, snow and wind, saying Thursday from the Oval Office that “this is not like a snow day when you were a kid.”. The National Weather Service said that frigid air will move through the...
New York state preparing for severe weather during busy holiday weekend
During one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, New York state officials are warning of potential severe impacts from a winter storm that is forecast to include high winds and drastic temperature changes. That could lead to power outages and closed roads, complicating plans for the holiday weekend. WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray about the state’s preparations.
Where CT stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend
Heading into the height of winter holiday travel, respiratory illnesses remain on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
