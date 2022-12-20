Read full article on original website
See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022
The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
NB I-5 lanes briefly closed to clear icicles off of Seattle Convention Center tunnel ceiling
SEATTLE — Three lanes of northbound I-5 through Seattle were closed Thursday morning to clear large icicles from the roof of the Convention Center tunnel ceiling. All lanes were reopened around 10:15 a.m., although WSDOT is warning drivers to expect intermittent closures while freezing temperatures persist this week. Drivers...
myedmondsnews.com
Driving for the holiday? Prepare for more weather challenges
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) notes it’s been a challenging few days for drivers who’ve faced snowy, icy roads in the lowlands north of Seattle and for those crossing the Cascades. WSDOT maintenance crews have been working around the clock, treating, plowing and sanding highways, to help drivers get safely to their destination.
Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy
Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm
SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
q13fox.com
Hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac for Christmas Eve travel
SEATTLE - Thousands of people continued to arrive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for their Christmas Eve travels. Travelers waited in long lines to check their luggage and get through TSA, though lines weren't as long as Friday, when an ice storm delayed and canceled several flights. As of 1...
myedmondsnews.com
Starting next year, Edmonds/Kingston ferry run to add second boat on trial basis
Travelers who use the Washington State Ferries’ Edmonds/Kingston run should expect a late holiday gift, as a consistent second ferry will soon be added to the route. The route between Edmonds and Kingston is next in line in Washington State Ferries’ (WSF) Service Restoration Plan following the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Sunday, Jan. 1, WSF will begin operating two-boat service on a trial basis as a first step toward full restoration of the run.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds-Kingston ferry sailings cut short Friday due to crew shortage, road conditions
Ahead of what is typically a busy holiday travel weekend, Washington State Ferries announced Friday that ferry service would end for the day with the 3:15 p.m. Edmonds-to-Kingston sailing, “due to a shortage of crew and treacherous road conditions.”. Following the 3:15 sailing, the route will be out of...
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
q13fox.com
Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood coated in ice after freezing rain
Numerous law enforcement agencies are asking people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Many areas across the Puget Sound region were completely draped in a layer of ice from a overnight freezing rain event.
q13fox.com
Ice storm flash freezes Pierce County, Washington (8:00 a.m.)
An ice storm has covered almost the entire Puget Sound region in a layer of ice. Freezing rain has created treacherous driving conditions in most areas. FOX 13's Chynna Greene takes a closer look at what conditions look like in Pierce County.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Both direction of I-90 reopened over Snoqualmie Pass
UPDATE (3 p.m.) - Both direction of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass are back open. UPDATE (12:15 p.m.) — Eastbound Interstate 90 near North Bend and over Snoqualmie Pass has reopened. Westbound I-90 remains closed, with traffic stopped near Ellensburg, near Cle Elum and near Easton due to multiple...
Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon
Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
Timeline: Freezing rain falls across western Washington. Here's what to expect
SEATTLE — A winter storm lingering through late this morning is expected to bring additional freezing rain to western Washington. All of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 p.m. this evening for Puget Sound, including Seattle and Everett, and until 10 p.m. for Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties.
KUOW
'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound
‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
KING-5
Snow and icy conditions impact Lynnwood business
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — It’s the official start of winter and most of western Washington is blanketed with snow and ice and on Wednesday overnight temperatures are expected to plunge, well below freezing, which has made an impact on a Lynnwood staple. Phones were ringing off the hook Wednesday...
Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington
First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
