WILX-TV
Family gets answers in 2018 Bath Township homicide
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a bittersweet Christmas for the family of a hunter killed in Bath Township. Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed Nov. 16, 2018 while he was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area. His body was found with his wallet, backpack, shotgun...
Detroit News
Woman, 82, dies after exposure to cold in Bath Township, police say
An 82-year-old resident is believed to have died from exposure to the cold in Clinton County, officials announced Friday. A snow plow driver found the woman curled up in a parking lot early Friday morning outside the Timber Ridge Village assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said in a statement.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police urge residents to slow down after dozens of crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities across Michigan are urging residents to slow down or not drive following several crashes Friday. At about 7:30 a.m., a northbound driver on US-127 lost control and struck a tow truck that was pulling a car out of a ditch. No injuries were reported. Eastbound...
Porch pirate ARRR-rested after multiple mid-Michigan thefts
Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department's page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.
Fire rekindles at Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos
The fire was so large that it began to engulf the connected building on the opposite side of where it started.
WILX-TV
Community rallies behind victims of Okemos apartment fire
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township firefighters told News 10 that one person died in Wednesdays fire at Knob Hill Apartments. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire that destroyed homes and displaced dozens of people. “It’s just a sad time and we feel for the family,...
1 found dead in Knob Hill Apartments fire
Officials are still working to identify the person who died.
WILX-TV
Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the homicide of a hunter in Bath Township more than four years later. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests on Thursday - 4 years, 1 month, and 6 days after Chong Moua Yang was found shot and killed at the Rose Lake State Game Area.
WILX-TV
Last of 7 Michigan defendants sentenced for nationwide wire fraud conspiracy targeting Walmart
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The last of seven defendants were sentenced for a retail theft and wire fraud scheme that was executed at hundreds of Walmart stores in 38 states. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker sentenced the leader of the conspiracy, Adarius Ferguson, of Benton Harbor, to 144 months in prison.
Body found at scene of Upper Peninsula house fire
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI – One person was found dead at the scene of a house fire in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred on Agent Street in Calumet Township at 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday. The body was found after the fire...
MSP: Man exits car after crash, then hit and killed
Authorities say a man was killed after getting out of his car following a crash and being hit by another car.
WNDU
Michigan State Police urging drivers to avoid I-94 after multiple crashes cause lane closures
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are urging you to stay off I-94 in both directions between New Buffalo and Battle Creek until 4 p.m. or later as crews continue to clean up the roadway after multiple crashes on Friday morning. This comes as police say blizzard...
fox2detroit.com
Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
WILX-TV
Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow plow trucks were out early Friday morning to clear the roads as soon as the snow started to accumulate. A powerful winter storm made its way to Michigan overnight, bringing snow, ice, strong winds and power outages. Land Visions in Lansing started cleaning roads and...
Knob Hill Apartments building destroyed in couch fire
A large fire has broken out at Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos.
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
WILX-TV
WILX First Alert Weather team tracks Santa
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan’s white Christmas will be perfect flying weather for Santa. The WILX First Alert Weather team will be tracking Santa’s journey around the world on Christmas Eve as he delivers gifts to good boys and girls. You can see the First Alert Santa Tracker...
WILX-TV
Okemos apartment fire displaces dozens of families just before Christmas
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Several families in Okemos are without a place to live following Wednesday’s apartment fire. The fire broke out at about 11 a.m. at Knob Hill Apartments - located on Okemos Road - just north of Jolly Road. First responders said about 36 apartments were damaged...
Missing Mich. Mom Called Kids and Told Them She'd Be Home Soon, Police Suspect Foul Play
Heather Kelley's abandoned truck was found the day after she disappeared A Michigan mom of eight who vanished ten days ago is now considered a probable victim of foul play, according to police. Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen in public on Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, who spoke about the missing woman at a Dec. 19 press conference. Kelley had left her home around 9 p.m. that night, then called her children at 10:20 p.m. to tell them she was heading back home. She was seen on camera...
