Bath Township, MI

WILX-TV

Family gets answers in 2018 Bath Township homicide

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a bittersweet Christmas for the family of a hunter killed in Bath Township. Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed Nov. 16, 2018 while he was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area. His body was found with his wallet, backpack, shotgun...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Woman, 82, dies after exposure to cold in Bath Township, police say

An 82-year-old resident is believed to have died from exposure to the cold in Clinton County, officials announced Friday. A snow plow driver found the woman curled up in a parking lot early Friday morning outside the Timber Ridge Village assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said in a statement.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

Community rallies behind victims of Okemos apartment fire

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township firefighters told News 10 that one person died in Wednesdays fire at Knob Hill Apartments. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire that destroyed homes and displaced dozens of people. “It’s just a sad time and we feel for the family,...
OKEMOS, MI
WILX-TV

Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the homicide of a hunter in Bath Township more than four years later. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests on Thursday - 4 years, 1 month, and 6 days after Chong Moua Yang was found shot and killed at the Rose Lake State Game Area.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow plow trucks were out early Friday morning to clear the roads as soon as the snow started to accumulate. A powerful winter storm made its way to Michigan overnight, bringing snow, ice, strong winds and power outages. Land Visions in Lansing started cleaning roads and...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

WILX First Alert Weather team tracks Santa

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan’s white Christmas will be perfect flying weather for Santa. The WILX First Alert Weather team will be tracking Santa’s journey around the world on Christmas Eve as he delivers gifts to good boys and girls. You can see the First Alert Santa Tracker...
MICHIGAN STATE
People

Missing Mich. Mom Called Kids and Told Them She'd Be Home Soon, Police Suspect Foul Play

Heather Kelley's abandoned truck was found the day after she disappeared A Michigan mom of eight who vanished ten days ago is now considered a probable victim of foul play, according to police. Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen in public on Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, who spoke about the missing woman at a Dec. 19 press conference. Kelley had left her home around 9 p.m. that night, then called her children at 10:20 p.m. to tell them she was heading back home. She was seen on camera...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

