Spotsylvania County, VA

NBC12

Richmond family offering $5,000 reward for information in son’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information about the shooting and killing of their son in 2021. “I know it’s not going to bring my son back, but please, these people need to pay for what they have done,” Jose Rodriguez, the father of Isaac Rodriguez, said.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after 3 people were hurt in a shooting near an apartment complex. Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive - near Virginia Center Commons - around 8:41 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, no victims were found, but there...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Pedestrian struck and killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Friday night. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1 just before 10:30 p.m on Friday, Dec. 23. Police say a pedestrian was running west across the southbound lanes of Route...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

VSP trooper’s cruiser hit at crash scene on I-195 downtown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Virginia State Police trooper is recovering from minor injuries after his patrol vehicle was hit Friday morning in Richmond. On Dec. 23 at 8:09 a.m., the trooper stopped to assist another trooper at a traffic crash in the northbound lanes of I-195/Downtown Expressway at the 5-mile marker.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man struck by car while walking near Willow Lawn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Henrico is in the hospital after getting hit by a car while walking on West Broad Street Thursday evening. On Dec. 22, around 6 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 5200 block of West Broad Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

6 displaced after Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Six people in Chesterfield are displaced after a fire tore through a two-story house Friday afternoon. On Dec. 23, Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the 5700 block of North Chase Ct. for a residential structure fire at approximately 1:40 p.m. Crews say they were...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Thousands without power as winter storm presses on

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dominion Energy said that the Richmond Metro region is one of the hardest-hit areas across the state. On Friday, the lights were out at Short Pump Town Center, among many other neighborhoods and buildings. “We lost power early this morning, came back on for a little bit...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Forecast: Sunny and cold Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold for Christmas with a substantial warm up arriving by New Year’s Eve. Christmas Day: Sunny. Lows in the low teens, highs in the mid-30s. Monday: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday: Partly sunny....
RICHMOND, VA

