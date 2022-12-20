Read full article on original website
NBC12
Richmond family offering $5,000 reward for information in son’s death
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information about the shooting and killing of their son in 2021. “I know it’s not going to bring my son back, but please, these people need to pay for what they have done,” Jose Rodriguez, the father of Isaac Rodriguez, said.
NBC12
3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after 3 people were hurt in a shooting near an apartment complex. Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive - near Virginia Center Commons - around 8:41 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, no victims were found, but there...
NBC12
Pedestrian struck and killed in Chesterfield crash
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Friday night. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1 just before 10:30 p.m on Friday, Dec. 23. Police say a pedestrian was running west across the southbound lanes of Route...
NBC12
5 children, 2 adults displaced in house fire on Christmas Eve
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Seven people, including five children, are now displaced due to a two-story house fire in Henrico early Saturday morning. The Henrico Fire Dept. was called to the 3800 block of Quinn Abbey Lane around 2 a.m. due to reports of a fire that began on an outside deck.
NBC12
VSP trooper’s cruiser hit at crash scene on I-195 downtown
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Virginia State Police trooper is recovering from minor injuries after his patrol vehicle was hit Friday morning in Richmond. On Dec. 23 at 8:09 a.m., the trooper stopped to assist another trooper at a traffic crash in the northbound lanes of I-195/Downtown Expressway at the 5-mile marker.
NBC12
Man struck by car while walking near Willow Lawn
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Henrico is in the hospital after getting hit by a car while walking on West Broad Street Thursday evening. On Dec. 22, around 6 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 5200 block of West Broad Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
NBC12
6 displaced after Chesterfield house fire
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Six people in Chesterfield are displaced after a fire tore through a two-story house Friday afternoon. On Dec. 23, Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the 5700 block of North Chase Ct. for a residential structure fire at approximately 1:40 p.m. Crews say they were...
NBC12
Metro Richmond Zoo announces birth of pygmy hippo just before Christmas
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo received a Christmas gift of its own this year!. The zoo announced that a pygmy hippopotamus was born to parents Iris and Corwin on Dec. 6. - making her the second hippo calf born at the zoo and in Virginia. The baby...
NBC12
Warming centers & shelters now open as low temperatures linger through Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has opened a warming center and shelters due to below or near-freezing temperatures throughout the holiday weekend. The Daytime Warming Shelter, located at City Hall, 900 E. Broad St, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The...
NBC12
Stretch of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike closes due to downed trees, power lines
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-Henrico Turnpike in Henrico County has shut down after gusty winds caused several trees and power lines to collapse. Police say these down trees and power lines are spread across all lanes of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike between Meriwether Avenue and Grayson Avenue. Virginia Power is currently...
NBC12
Thousands without power as winter storm presses on
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dominion Energy said that the Richmond Metro region is one of the hardest-hit areas across the state. On Friday, the lights were out at Short Pump Town Center, among many other neighborhoods and buildings. “We lost power early this morning, came back on for a little bit...
NBC12
Holiday travelers brace for wintry weather impacts on roadways, flights
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As millions of people hit the roads or head to the airport to go to their holiday destinations, the wintry weather is also putting a damper on travel plans. Just after 5 p.m., FlightAware reported a total of 31 flight cancellations and 41 flight delays at...
NBC12
Forecast: Sunny and cold Christmas
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold for Christmas with a substantial warm up arriving by New Year’s Eve. Christmas Day: Sunny. Lows in the low teens, highs in the mid-30s. Monday: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday: Partly sunny....
