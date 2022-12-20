ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF board approves $203 million disbursement to Democratic Republic of Congo

 4 days ago
DAKAR (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has concluded a third programme review allowing for an immediate disbursement of about $203 million to Democratic Republic of Congo, it said on Tuesday.

Congo has a three-year, $1.5 billion extended credit facility programme with the lender agreed last year, to help meet financing needs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Progress under the program remains satisfactory,” the IMF said in a statement. “This disbursement will help reinforce international reserves, given downside risks to the domestic and global economy outlook.”

